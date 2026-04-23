Labour Demands Jobs and Living Wages Ahead of May Day

Organised labour is calling on government to translate recent macroeconomic gains into tangible employment opportunities and better wages for workers, as Ghana prepares to mark this year’s May Day celebrations in the Eastern Region.

Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, acknowledged that stability indicators have improved but warned that the figures have not yet reached ordinary workers. “Millions of Ghanaians still struggle to make ends meet. The rising cost of living is taking a toll on our people. We need to create jobs and stop focusing only on statistics,” he said.

Ansah stressed that stagnant incomes remain the central concern for working people, calling for wages that reflect present economic conditions. “Incomes are a major concern. We need decent wages, and we demand living wages that reflect our economic realities. We want growth, jobs, and livelihoods that are sustainable. We are calling for increased investment in industries, agriculture, manufacturing, and digital initiatives,” he added.

President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Prosper Tachie, emphasised the importance of united and sustained engagement between labour unions and government to protect workers’ welfare. “Over the years, workers have suffered when it comes to negotiations. We need to be united and collective to fight for better conditions of service,” he said.

Labour economist Professor Baah Boateng reinforced the calls for targeted investment in productive sectors as the surest route to sustainable job creation. “We need investment in agriculture that will support manufacturing in the country,” he said, describing manufacturing and agriculture as critical pillars for long-term economic transformation.

This year’s May Day celebration, scheduled for May 1 in the Eastern Region, is themed “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.” The theme reflects organised labour’s position that fiscal consolidation must now give way to a growth and employment agenda that delivers real improvements in living standards across all sectors of the workforce.