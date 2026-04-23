Pope Leo XIV Closes Historic Africa Journey With Malabo Mass

Pope Leo XIV concluded his 11-day apostolic journey across Africa on Thursday with a farewell Mass at the Malabo Stadium in Equatorial Guinea, bringing to an end a landmark trip that took the first American pope across four nations and more than 17,700 kilometres.

An estimated 30,000 faithful gathered at the stadium before dawn in a powerful rainstorm to witness the final Mass of the journey, which had also taken Leo through Algeria, Cameroon, and Angola. The downpour cleared before the Pope arrived aboard his popemobile, which moved through a deafening, flag-waving crowd.

Before delivering his homily, Leo paused to offer his condolences for the death of Fr. Fortunato Nsue Esono Ayíambeng, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Malabo, who died unexpectedly on April 17 at the age of 39, just days before the papal visit. Fr. Esono had been a member of the committee organising the trip. The Pope called on authorities to fully clarify the circumstances surrounding his death, describing it as a moment of sadness to be lived with a spirit of faith.

At the heart of his homily, Leo drew on the account of the apostle Philip and the Ethiopian eunuch to underscore the Church’s role as a community that accompanies, interprets, and transmits the faith. “How can I understand it, if no one explains it to me?” he said, warning against any reduction of religion to a merely individual or intellectual exercise.

The Pope presented the figure of the eunuch as a symbol of contemporary forms of dependency and oppression, noting that although the man possessed wealth and culture, he was not fully free. He drew a contrast with the liberating force of the Gospel, saying that the proclamation of Christ allows a person to be reborn to a new and free life.

Leo also drew a line between the biblical account of the manna and the Eucharist, describing the bread of life as proof, blessing, and promise, and posing a direct question to the faithful: “Do I trust that His love is stronger than my death?” Quoting St. Ambrose, he added that in Jesus, those who are oppressed by injustice find justice, those who fear death find life, and those in darkness find light.

In his closing message, the Pope called on the Catholics of Equatorial Guinea to proclaim the Gospel with passion and to make their faith an engine of social transformation. “Be passionate proclaimers so that the Word of God may become good bread for all,” he said. He cautioned against spiritual individualism, citing the teaching of Pope Francis that when inner life is closed off, there is no longer room for others.

After the Mass, Leo held a farewell ceremony at Malabo International Airport before departing for Rome, ending a journey that covered 18 flights, drew historic crowds across sub-Saharan Africa, and affirmed the continent as a central theatre of the Catholic Church’s global mission.