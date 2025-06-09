Labor Consultant Critiques Nurses’ Strike Procedure

Industrial relations expert Austin Gamey has advised the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association to reconsider its ongoing strike, asserting proper negotiation protocols were bypassed.

Speaking during a Morning Starr radio interview, Gamey emphasized that GRNMA operates under specific labor laws requiring direct negotiation between original parties for service condition changes.

“No other person, not even the president of Ghana can vary agreed terms,” Gamey stated, clarifying that adjustments require engagement through established industrial relations channels. He noted the union previously consulted him to avoid strikes but had not done so in this instance.

Gamey acknowledged his current non-involvement while maintaining availability for advisory insight. The comments follow GRNMA’s nationwide strike over unmet conditions of service demands.

Ghana’s Labor Act requires unions to exhaust negotiation and arbitration procedures before initiating strikes, with recent industrial actions testing compliance enforcement mechanisms.