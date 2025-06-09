Usyk Invites Trump to Ukraine to Witness War Impact

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has publicly urged former U.S. President Donald Trump to experience Ukraine’s wartime reality firsthand.

During a BBC interview with Piers Morgan, the boxer proposed Trump spend a week at his Ukrainian residence to understand daily bombardments.

“President Trump, open your eyes. Please stop the war in Ukraine,” Usyk stated, emphasizing the conflict concerns human survival rather than political negotiation. He rejected territorial concessions: “Why should we give away even a piece of our land? This is our home. Our people live here. It’s non-negotiable.”

The athlete described nightly bomb sirens at his home, adding: “Come live in my home for a week. Every night we hear bombs. You’ll understand what we’re going through.” Usyk continues training for his upcoming bout against Britain’s Daniel Dubois while maintaining focus on Ukraine’s situation: “We’re not just fighting for titles—we’re fighting for our lives, our families, and our future.”

Usyk’s appeal reflects Ukrainian athletes’ increasing role as wartime advocates, occurring amid stalled U.S. aid packages and Trump’s repeated claims he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours if reelected.