Ghana Nurses Sustain Strike Over Unimplemented Agreement Terms

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has refused to renegotiate terms of its 2024 Collective Agreement but expressed willingness to meet with the Health Ministry.

The strike, ongoing since June 4, 2025, stems from the government’s failure to implement agreed allowances, incentives, and working condition improvements.

GRNMA Greater Accra Chairman Jefferson Asare stated on Citi FM: “We are ready to meet anywhere… But for renegotiation, we are not ready.” He emphasized nurses and midwives are the only health professionals without implemented service conditions despite broader sector challenges.

New Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh appealed for calm and dialogue. The strike has reduced outpatient services nationwide, straining public hospitals and delaying urgent patient care. Health advocacy groups urge swift resolution to alleviate pressure on Ghana’s healthcare system.

This marks GRNMA’s third major strike since 2023 over unimplemented agreements, highlighting systemic challenges in Ghana’s public sector labor dispute resolution mechanisms despite existing arbitration frameworks.