Wayo Ends Nations’ Home Run as Hearts Close on Medeama

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nations Football Club (FC) at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Sunday in Matchday 31 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL), with Mawuli Wayo’s early goal bringing an end to one of the most impressive home records in the division.

Wayo struck in the 11th minute, collecting a precise pass from Hussein Mohammed before firing home to hand the Phobians an advantage they would protect for the remainder of the afternoon. Hearts were disciplined and well organised throughout, limiting Nations to speculative efforts and denying the hosts any clear route back into the contest.

The result ended Nations FC’s lengthy unbeaten run on home soil, a sequence that had made the Abrankese venue among the most difficult to visit in the league this season. Nations arrived in high spirits after defeating Aduana Football Club (FC) to reach the MTN FA Cup final, but their domestic form now demands urgent attention.

Speaking after the match, Hearts coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani expressed satisfaction with his side’s tactical execution while identifying areas for improvement. “The boys did exactly what we expected in the game, but there is still a lot of work to do in terms of decision-making and dealing with the right moments,” he said.

The three points lift Hearts to third place on the GPL table with 49 points, keeping pressure on league leaders Medeama Sporting Club (SC). Nations FC, by contrast, remain in 13th position with 38 points, just three points above the relegation zone, with their survival fight entering a critical phase.