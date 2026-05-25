Delta Air Lines Marks 20 Years in Ghana

Delta Air Lines celebrated 20 years of uninterrupted operations in Ghana this week, marking two decades of nonstop service between Accra and the United States and cementing its standing as the longest serving American carrier on the Ghana route since its inaugural flight in 2006.

The airline launched the Accra to New York route as the first US carrier to offer nonstop flights between the two countries. Over those two decades, Delta has transported two million passengers and connected travellers from Accra to more than 215 destinations worldwide through its global network. The airline maintained operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continued passenger movement and cargo connectivity at a time when most of the global aviation industry suspended services.

“Delta’s dedication to Ghana extends beyond flights and destinations,” said Michael Thomas, General Manager of Global Communications at Delta Air Lines. “It has been about connecting people, strengthening relationships, and building meaningful partnerships that positively impact lives.”

The 20th Anniversary Dinner in Accra brought together government representatives, aviation stakeholders, corporate partners, travel industry leaders, media, and customers. Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, represented the President of the Republic of Ghana as Guest of Honour and praised the airline for demonstrating sustained confidence in Ghana and the Ghana-US bilateral relationship across two decades of service.

Rob LeBel, Managing Director for International and Specialty Sales at Delta, described Ghana as an “incredibly important market” within the airline’s Africa network and reaffirmed a long-term commitment to supporting Africa’s growth and global connectivity.

Delta’s investment in Ghana has extended well beyond scheduled flight operations. In 2010, the airline supported the development of a boarding gate at the then Kotoka International Airport to improve passenger flow. More recently, the airline introduced the Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on the Accra to New York service, bringing higher seat capacity, upgraded cabin comfort, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions. The reintroduction of Accra to Atlanta service has expanded onward connection options for Ghanaian travellers across Delta’s wider network.

Community engagement has defined a significant portion of the airline’s two-decade presence. Through its partnership with Breast Care International, Delta has reached more than 150,000 people with breast cancer awareness programmes and facilitated over 20,000 screenings across Ghana. Its collaboration with Junior Achievement Africa has supported youth leadership and skills development through the Delta LEAD Camp and Innovation Camp initiatives. As part of its anniversary activities, Delta commissioned a borehole project for the James Town community in Accra following a courtesy visit on His Royal Majesty Nii Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse.

The airline’s Ghana operations have earned recognition from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), the Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards, and the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana for operational excellence, customer service, and community impact.

Mary Gbobaniyi, Manager for Sales in West Africa at Delta, said Ghana would continue to play a strategic role within the airline’s West Africa network as it looked to enhance connectivity and long-term growth opportunities across the market.