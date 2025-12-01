Kotoko Assistant Coach Says Team Going Through Hell

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Prince Owusu has described the club’s current situation as going through hell, following their dramatic 2 to 2 draw with Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors fought back from two goals down to salvage a point, but the result extended their winless streak to three matches and highlighted the mounting challenges facing the club.

Medeama took an early lead through Derrick Fordjour within five minutes, before Yussif Mubarik converted a penalty to double their advantage. Kotoko struggled in the first half but returned with renewed determination after the break.

Peter Amidu Acquah pulled one back in the 60th minute, and captain Ndongani Samba Gilbani struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a point. The dramatic late equalizer sparked wild celebrations among home supporters who witnessed their team avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Speaking after the match, Owusu candidly described the club’s current struggles as going through a hell but maintained the team remains determined and focused on the league title. He pointed to the severe injury crisis affecting squad depth and performance levels.

“As you said, you know there’s a lot of injuries. The window is going to be open very soon, so we can bring in some new players. But I’m not disappointed. The only game we lost that hurt me was against Holy Stars. The rest, the boys gave a very good performance,” Owusu said.

The assistant coach emphasized that while the team endures a very difficult period, their resilience remains strong. He pointed out that Kotoko’s African campaign has taken a toll on the players, affecting their energy levels and consistency, but the squad is still in contention for the league title.

Match statistics reflected a balanced contest with both sides sharing 50 percent possession, but Kotoko were more aggressive in attack with 20 shots compared to Medeama’s nine. Seven of Kotoko’s attempts found the target while Medeama managed five on goal.

The draw came on the back of a midweek defeat to Basake Holy Stars that ended Kotoko’s unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL). That loss marked a turning point in what had been a promising start to the campaign.

Despite this optimism, Asante Kotoko has now gone three games without a win, raising concerns about form and squad depth. The mounting injury list has forced coaching staff to rotate heavily and rely on fringe players who may not be ready for the intensity of title challenges.

Owusu remains confident that with key players returning and potential reinforcements from the transfer window, the team can bounce back and challenge for the league. The January transfer window offers Kotoko an opportunity to address squad weaknesses and bring in fresh legs to ease the burden on tired players.

Kotoko’s congested fixture schedule, which includes domestic league matches and continental commitments, has stretched resources thin. The physical and mental demands of competing on multiple fronts have become increasingly evident in recent performances.

The Porcupine Warriors next travel to face Hohoe United as they attempt to end their winless run and reignite their title ambitions. The coaching staff faces the challenge of restoring confidence while managing injuries and maintaining squad morale during this difficult phase.

Medeama were seconds away from going top of the table but remain in second place after back to back draws. The visitors will feel frustrated at dropping two points from a winning position, but their strong start to the season continues.

For Kotoko, the focus now shifts to regrouping during training, assessing available personnel, and preparing for upcoming fixtures that could define their season. The club’s ability to navigate this challenging period will test the depth of their squad and the resolve of their coaching staff.