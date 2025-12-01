WASSCE 2025 Failure Surge Reflects Systemic Education Crisis

The dramatic increase in failure rates recorded in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) stems from deep institutional failures within Ghana’s education system, according to Dr. Peter Attafuah, Senior Education Advisor at Africa Education Watch.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, Dr. Attafuah identified poor student preparation, inadequate teaching capacity, and stricter anti-cheating enforcement as the primary factors behind this year’s dismal performance. He described the results as unsurprising, given longstanding gaps in curriculum delivery and the absence of essential learning materials in schools nationwide.

“We were told last year that many students did not receive textbooks. Textbooks are integral to navigating the curriculum. When students don’t have them, this is the outcome,” Dr. Attafuah explained during the morning broadcast.

Data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) reveals a sharp deterioration across all core subjects. Core Mathematics failure rates, measured by F9 grades, surged from 6.10 percent to 26.77 percent. Social Studies failures nearly tripled, reaching 27.50 percent compared to previous years.

Africa Education Watch’s analysis categorises the crisis under two main areas. First, inadequate student preparation caused by resource shortages and curriculum gaps. Second, rigorous invigilation measures that prevented widespread cheating and exposed the true academic readiness of candidates.

Dr. Attafuah commended both the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for their stern warnings to teachers and school heads implicated in examination malpractices. He suggested that the crackdown on cheating likely revealed how poorly prepared many students actually were, rather than creating the poor results themselves.

A significant contributor to underperformance involves teachers instructing subjects outside their training and expertise. Dr. Attafuah described this widespread practice as deeply problematic for student outcomes.

“Someone studies history but teaches economics because they want to remain at a particular school. Many teachers are simply not competent in the topics assigned to them,” he revealed. He specifically mentioned mathematics teachers who struggle with topics such as circles, which featured prominently in this year’s examination papers.

The education advisor questioned whether schools were properly implementing the new Professional Learning Community (PLC) sessions designed to strengthen teaching quality and introduce 21st century pedagogical methods. He noted that many schools fail to collaborate effectively within departments, leaving students unprepared for application-based questions that require deeper understanding rather than rote memorization.

Dr. Attafuah also highlighted structural challenges that compound the teaching crisis. Schools lose valuable contact hours during anniversary celebrations and other non-academic events. Many institutions lack basic teaching and learning resources. The growing dependence on Parent-Teacher Association led teacher motivation schemes has become unsustainable for numerous schools, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“If teachers are not motivated and are not willing to go the extra mile, average and struggling learners will be left behind,” Dr. Attafuah warned, emphasizing the human element in educational delivery.

He called on the GES to intensify supervision efforts, strengthen teacher support systems, and urgently address the widening gap between curriculum expectations and actual classroom delivery. The education sector now awaits the Chief Examiner’s Report, which will provide a detailed breakdown of specific areas where students struggled most.

Dr. Attafuah stressed that without urgent reforms, Ghana risks repeating the 2025 outcome in subsequent examinations. The crisis, he argued, demands immediate attention from policymakers, educational administrators, and stakeholders across the entire education ecosystem.

The 2025 WASSCE results have sparked nationwide debate about the state of Ghana’s secondary education system and whether current reforms are addressing fundamental challenges or merely treating symptoms of deeper institutional decay.