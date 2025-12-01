Bawumia Says Endorsements Strengthen Faith in NPP Support

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed gratitude for the wave of endorsements he continues to receive from New Patriotic Party (NPP) members as he campaigns to become the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia took to social media to thank party delegates across multiple constituencies, stating the endorsements have reinforced his confidence in grassroots support. He specifically acknowledged recent backing from constituencies in the Eastern Region where his campaign tour has generated substantial momentum.

“The endorsements I continue to receive across constituencies have only solidified my faith in the strong support of party faithful, confirming what I already knew – that we are in this together! Thank you Abuakwa North, New Juaben North and New Juaben South for the love you demonstrated yesterday,” he wrote on Facebook.

The former Vice President’s tour of New Juaben on Friday witnessed strong declarations of support from local party leadership and members of parliament. Michael Otchere Baafi, Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, urged NPP members to unite behind Dr. Bawumia, describing him as the most experienced and well recognized candidate to lead the party.

Otchere Baafi emphasized that the 2028 election requires a formidable candidate with proven experience and national recognition. He argued that Dr. Bawumia’s eight years as Vice President, his role as flagbearer in 2024, and his service as running mate in previous elections have made him well known to Ghanaians.

“Politics is local, so the responsibility lies with all of us at the polling station level. It is a collective responsibility. Let us come together, work diligently at the local level, and ensure the NPP reclaims power. The only person who can help us win decisively is the experienced and well marketed Dr. Bawumia,” the MP stated.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign received another significant boost in Abuakwa North constituency, where both current and former MPs threw their support behind his candidature. Gifty Twum Ampofo, former Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and Nana Kwame Ampaw Addo Frempong, the incumbent MP for Abuakwa North, publicly declared their commitment during a gathering at the Mid Tafo Presbyterian Church Auditorium on November 29.

Nana Addo Frempong invoked party tradition, recalling how the NPP supported former presidents despite initial electoral defeats. He noted that former President John Agyekum Kufuor received only 39 percent in his first presidential bid but was retained and eventually won. Similarly, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo contested three times before securing victory.

“Former Vice President Bawumia got 41 percent and he’s so close to the mark. Some things happened and our own supporters didn’t vote and it affected us after being in power for eight years. So I want to appeal to all delegates that, let us not change our candidate because it will be a big curse for us. Let us vote for him massively so we can rally behind him to win the 2028 election,” Frempong said.

The Abuakwa North MP also claimed that National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are reportedly apprehensive about Dr. Bawumia’s candidature due to his competence and national appeal. He reassured delegates that Dr. Bawumia possesses an unblemished record and requires no replacement.

Beyond the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia has received endorsements from various party stakeholders across the country. Over 220 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the previous NPP administration declared their support in June 2025, following extensive consultations with all aspirants.

Nearly 70 NPP MPs also visited Dr. Bawumia at his office in June to declare their allegiance. The significant backing from MPs, representing more than two thirds of the parliamentary caucus, came just days after the party scheduled its presidential primary for January 31, 2026.

In the Ashanti Region, the Bold Patriotic Alliance endorsed Dr. Bawumia during his campaign tour in September, arguing that he needs only a nine percent swing to reclaim power from the ruling NDC. The group cited his extensive marketing to Ghanaians over multiple election cycles as a key advantage.

The former Vice President has also gained support from unexpected quarters. Two former supporters of rival aspirant Kennedy Agyapong in the Western Region publicly switched their allegiance in November. Jomoro Constituency Chairman Mathew Nda and former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Eric Essien, praised Dr. Bawumia’s humility and character during his campaign tour of their area.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to lead the NPP for a second time after losing the 2024 presidential election to President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC. He faces competition from other aspirants including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, and Bryan Acheampong for the flagbearer position.

The NPP flagbearer election is scheduled for January 31, 2026, giving the eventual winner ample time to campaign ahead of the 2028 general elections. The party’s tradition typically involves giving presidential candidates another opportunity after a first failed attempt at winning general elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign appears to be consolidating support across regional and constituency levels as the primary date approaches. His extensive endorsements from MPs, former MMDCEs, constituency executives, and grassroots party members position him as the leading contender in the race.

The upcoming primaries will test whether his support from party leadership and grassroots faithful translates into victory among delegates who will determine the NPP’s standard bearer for 2028.