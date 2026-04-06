Korle Gonno Street Festival 2026 Launched Under “Welcoming Our Heroes” Theme

The third edition of the Korle Gonno Street Festival has been officially launched at Oceanic Beach Resort in Accra, with organisers 9Tis Crew announcing a three-day celebration set to take place on Rodger Avenue from August 7 to 9, 2026.

This year’s festival runs under the theme “Welcoming Our Heroes,” a tribute to the distinguished personalities the coastal community of Korle Gonno has produced across music, sport, and public life.

Among the celebrated sons of the community are dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, who was born in Korle Gonno and went on to achieve international recognition including a collaboration with Beyoncé on the Lion King soundtrack. The list also includes dancehall artiste Jupitar, born Richard Nii Armah Quaye, as well as Kamelion, Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who hails from Korle Gonno and has earned widespread acclaim for his performances at the national level, and boxers Ayitey Powers, Bukom Banku, and Emmanuel Mayweather Martey.

At the launch event, guests watched a short film on the history of Korle Gonno and were introduced to the ambassadors for this year’s edition. The festival’s organisers emphasised environmental stewardship, particularly the preservation of the community’s beach as a tourism asset, alongside calls for discipline and confidence among the youth.

The 2026 edition will feature arts and music performances, sports competitions, and cultural displays along the iconic Korle Gonno street. Past editions have drawn growing interest in the community’s story, challenging long-held perceptions of the neighbourhood and celebrating its contribution to Ghanaian public life across multiple fields.

The festival is expected to coincide with the Homowo season, lending additional cultural significance to the celebrations.