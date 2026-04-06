Anthropic Ends Free Third-Party Access for Claude Code Subscribers

Anthropic has ended a pricing arrangement that allowed Claude Code subscribers to run the artificial intelligence assistant through external tools at no additional cost, requiring developers who rely on third-party frameworks such as OpenClaw to pay separately from their existing subscription.

According to a customer email shared on Hacker News, Anthropic said that starting at noon Pacific on April 4, subscribers would “no longer be able to use your Claude subscription limits for third-party harnesses including OpenClaw.” Instead, they must pay for extra usage through “a pay-as-you-go option billed separately from your subscription.” The company said the policy applies to all third-party harnesses and will be extended to more tools shortly.

Boris Cherny, head of Claude Code at Anthropic, said the company’s “subscriptions weren’t built for the usage patterns of these third-party tools” and that Anthropic is “prioritising our customers using our products and API.” The technical justification centres on how agentic frameworks interact with Anthropic’s infrastructure. A single OpenClaw instance running autonomously for a full day, browsing the web, managing calendars, responding to messages and executing code, can consume the equivalent of $1,000 to $5,000 in application programming interface (API) costs depending on the task load, making flat-rate subscription coverage unsustainable.

To ease the transition, Anthropic is offering a one-time credit for extra usage equal to a user’s monthly subscription price, redeemable until April 17, along with discounts of up to 30 percent on extra usage bundles.

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from parts of the developer community. OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger, who recently joined rival OpenAI, said he and OpenClaw board member Dave Morin “tried to talk sense into Anthropic” but were only able to delay enforcement by a week. “Funny how timings match up, first they copy some popular features into their closed harness, then they lock out open source,” Steinberger said.

Anthropic’s restrictions were announced and enforced within weeks of Steinberger’s move to OpenAI in February 2026, a timeline that has not escaped notice. Sam Altman posted publicly that Steinberger would drive the next generation of personal agents at OpenAI, and that OpenClaw would be moved to an open-source foundation with OpenAI’s continued support.

Cherny pushed back on the characterisation, insisting that Claude Code team members are “big fans of open source” and that he personally contributed pull requests to improve prompt cache efficiency for OpenClaw specifically. “This is more about engineering constraints,” he said.

The move underscores a growing tension at the heart of the AI industry: power users want autonomous agents that run constantly, but AI companies are working to control costs, capacity and how their models are deployed. What industry observers have described as the “all-you-can-eat buffet” model of AI subscription pricing is giving way to more granular, usage-based billing as computational demands from autonomous agents continue to escalate.