Klikor Mourns Paramount Chief

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, has led a government delegation to the Klikor Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality to commiserate with the chiefs, family members, and people of Klikor following the passing of the President of the Klikor Traditional Council, Torgbui Addo VIII, who died on January 14, 2026.

The delegation included Council of State Member H.E. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Ketu South MP and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Togo H.E. Bright Solo Kumordzie, and the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Nicholas Kwabla Worklachie. They signed the book of condolence and made presentations to the bereaved family as a mark of respect.

Torgbui Addo VIII, aged 93, served as Paramount Chief of Klikor and President of the Traditional Council from 1983 until his death. He is remembered for his visionary leadership and efforts to strengthen chieftaincy cohesion in Klikor, the Anlo State, and beyond. Funeral rites will begin on October 1, 2026, with final burial scheduled for October 24, 2026.

Following his passing, Dr. Frank Hukporti, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been enstooled as Torgbui Addo IX to ensure continuity. Hon. Gunu described the late chief as a pillar of the traditional council whose legacy will endure, expressing confidence that the new Paramount Chief will build upon his predecessor’s achievements to bring further glory to Klikor.