Dormaa East PSEC rejects claims of denying aspirants nomination forms

The Parliamentary Selection Elections Committee (PSEC) in Dormaa East has firmly dismissed allegations circulating on social media that it denied some aspirants the opportunity to pick nomination forms, describing the claims as “unfounded and misleading.”

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Osman Faisal, the Committee said it had “come across an accusations of denying people the opportunity to pick nomination forms by some people on social media,” but insisted that due process was strictly followed throughout the nomination period.

Addressing the claims, the Committee categorically stated that “the allegation made by a group of people accusing the committee of denying people the opportunity to pick nomination forms is both unfounded and misleading.” It stressed that it operated within its mandate, noting that “as a committee entrusted with upholding fairness, transparency, and equal participation, we adhered strictly to established guidelines and procedures throughout the nomination process.”

The statement further explained that the process for acquiring nomination forms was transparent and accessible to all interested aspirants. According to the Committee, “the sale and distribution of nomination forms were conducted within a clearly defined timeframe, which was widely communicated through official notices, public announcements, and various communication channels accessible to all prospective aspirants.”

Providing additional clarification, the PSEC indicated that nomination forms were readily available at designated centres, and that records support this claim. “Records from these centers indicate that aspirants successfully obtained their forms without obstruction,” the statement noted, adding that “this demonstrates that the process was open and functional, not restrictive.”

The Committee also dismissed suggestions that individuals who failed to obtain forms were deliberately blocked, asserting that “individuals who failed to pick nomination forms from the committee cannot attribute their inability to obtain forms to deliberate denial by the committee.”

It further revealed that no formal grievances were submitted during the nomination window. “Additionally, the committee did not receive formal complaints lodged during the nomination period regarding denial,” the statement said.

To reinforce its position, the Committee highlighted that procedural guidelines were publicly shared, noting that “roadmap for collection of completed nomination forms were made public through all channels, including information centres.”

The PSEC further maintained that the allegations lack merit and should be disregarded. “In conclusion, the accusation lacks credible evidence,” the statement emphasized, stressing that “the claim that the committee denied people access to nomination forms is completely false.”