King Mohammed VI Pardons Senegalese Fans Convicted During AFCON

King Mohammed VI has granted a royal pardon to Senegalese football supporters convicted over offenses committed during the Africa Cup of Nations, the Royal Office said.

The pardon was granted on humanitarian grounds, according to a statement from the Royal Office. It comes on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and in consideration of the historic brotherly ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal.

The supporters had been sentenced for misdemeanors and crimes committed during the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, which was hosted by Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Royal Office said the decision reflects the depth of the bonds of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation that have long united Morocco and Senegal.

The statement also said the royal pardon embodies the values and traditions rooted in Morocco’s identity, particularly compassion, mercy, kindness, generosity and the spirit of tolerance.

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, King Mohammed VI also extended his sincere wishes to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, as well as to the authorities and the people of Senegal.

The Royal Office statement ended with prayers for the King, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, Prince Moulay Rachid and all members of the Royal Family.

The gesture was widely acknowledged by Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who announced that the beneficiaries would soon be reunited with their families and expressed his gratitude to Mohammed VI.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye also thanked the Moroccan monarch for a decision he described as an act of “clemency and humanity,” noting that this gesture once again honors the longstanding brotherhood that unites the two countries.