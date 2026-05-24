American Wife in Nigeria Urges Women to Pray for Husbands

Erin Harris-Uzor, an American woman who married a Nigerian man and recently relocated to Nigeria, has called on women to pray for their husbands, warning in a Facebook post on Sunday that there is “a war on good men and good marriages.”

The post, shared on May 24, 2026, reflects a theme she has consistently championed since tying the knot with her husband, Chris Uzor, in August 2025. The couple has attracted significant public attention online, with Erin regularly documenting their relationship and speaking out against what she describes as negativity directed at their union.

Just two months into their marriage, Erin took to social media to address what she called “negative, miserable, unhappy people,” assuring followers that her husband was not going anywhere.

Earlier this month, she confirmed she had arrived safely in Nigeria to be with her husband, writing that the two were “adjusting to a whole new world, different temperature, different food, different everything,” but adding that she had “no regrets. Not one.”

Sunday’s post marks her most explicitly spiritual appeal, urging wives to intercede in prayer for their spouses amid what she characterised as a broader cultural assault on committed relationships and men of good character. Her message resonated with followers who noted its timing, coming as debates around modern marriage, gender expectations, and relationship stability continue to dominate social media discourse.

Erin and Chris Uzor married in 2025 and have been open about their journey as an intercultural couple navigating both public scrutiny and the practical challenges of building a life across two continents.