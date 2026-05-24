Women Urged to Remove Limits on Their Potential

Women have been charged to reject self-imposed limitations and embrace their God-given identity as builders of nations, families, and destinies at the 2026 edition of the A Woman But A Builder Conference held in Accra on Saturday.

The annual gathering, hosted by Prophetess Mabel Zango Tanye-Kulono, founder of Mabel Zango Ministries, brought together women from diverse backgrounds under the theme “I believe… (Mark 9:23)”.

Addressing participants on the topic “I believe I am”, Reverend Cynthia McCauley urged the audience to abolish mental barriers that restrict their aspirations. She called on women to recognise that their potential knows no bounds when anchored in faith and self-awareness.

In an exclusive interview with NewsGhanaonline, Prophetess Mabel Zango Tanye-Kulono explained that the conference was birthed from a deep desire to give women a voice in a society where they often feel overshadowed.

“A Woman But A Builder is a yearly conference that I organised for women. Most women feel they are powerless, and so I decided to have a platform so that women can have their voice, can be heard, because many a time women feel they are not enough in society,” she stated.

Drawing from personal experience, the founder noted that challenges should not suppress women but rather shape them into who they are destined to become. “A woman is born to face challenges, and it is the challenges that make you who you are,” she emphasised.

The conference, which began ten years ago as a chapter of her book “Mother Nest”, is rooted in Proverbs 14:1: “A wise woman builds her house, but the foolish with her own hands tears it down.”

Prophetess Mabel explained that women possess an innate ability to build with everything within them, completing the divine purpose that God intended when He created woman as a companion to man.

On economic empowerment, she advised young women to first discover their identity and purpose before embarking on any building endeavour. “Your purpose is what is in you. There is a burning sensation that cannot stop—something that you know you do, you fail, you still wake up and do it again. That burning sensation tells you that this is where God wants you to be,” she said.

Regarding the government’s proposed Women’s Development Bank, Prophetess Mabel described it as a very good initiative that would go a long way to help women who struggle to access capital. “Some women really want to build, but as to where to get the help from is a problem,” she noted.

She however called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to do more, adding: “They are getting there, but more can be done for women to get to where we want to be.”

The event also featured a powerful exhortation from Rev. Dr. Charlotte Adu-Poku, who ministered on the conference theme as well as song ministration by sensational gospel artist, Celestite Donkor and others.

By Kingsley Asiedu