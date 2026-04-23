Global Finance Is Shifting, But Not Fast Enough, Expert Warns

As global leaders gather for the 2026 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings, debate over the fairness and fitness of the international financial architecture has intensified. NewsGhana spoke with Vitalice Meja, Executive Director at Reality of Aid Africa, on the forces reshaping global financial governance, the pace of reform at multilateral institutions, and what developing countries must do to secure a more equitable place in the system.

How is current geopolitical instability, including the Middle East conflict, reshaping global financial governance?

The violent conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, alongside the global retreat from multilateralism and growing tensions between major powers, are exposing just how fragile the global financial system really is.

What we like to describe as a rules-based system is, in practice, increasingly shaped by politics and power. Instead of one coherent whole, the system is splitting into competing camps where finance, trade, and development cooperation follow strategic alliances rather than shared rules. Financial decisions are becoming more openly tied to security concerns, through sanctions, energy deals, and supply chain shifts, and that is making capital flows more volatile and less predictable, especially for developing countries, which are absorbing the shocks through high borrowing costs and reduced access to stable finance.

But this moment is also forcing a shift. South-South cooperation and platforms like BRICS are increasingly serving as necessary alternatives to a system that many countries see as unreliable, and sometimes exclusionary. The system is changing shape, and the challenge for developing countries is to use that shift to become more resilient and financially independent.

Are institutions such as the IMF and World Bank adapting quickly enough to current global challenges?

There is a growing mismatch between how these institutions operate and what is actually happening in the world. The IMF and World Bank have introduced new tools, including climate financing windows and crisis response facilities, and they are talking about quota reform. But the change is too incremental and happening too slowly to truly respond to the moment we are in.

The core structures of both institutions still reflect a post-World War II system, not today’s more complex and multipolar reality. What you get are responses that are largely reactive and incremental, dealing with symptoms rather than underlying issues. At the same time, the way financing is structured and the conditions attached to it limit the policy space of developing countries. While there is movement, it is mostly at the margins, even as the global financial system itself is undergoing a much deeper shift.

What reforms are most urgently needed to make the global financial system more equitable for developing economies?

We need a fundamental rethink of how the whole system works. Right now, the deck is stacked against developing countries, which are being forced to deal with shocks they did not cause, carry huge amounts of illegitimate debt, and operate under rules they did not set.

We have to start by fixing the debt system, which is still far too dominated by creditor interests. Beyond that, countries need real access to long-term, affordable finance that actually supports their own priorities. A lot of resources are also slipping out through illicit financial flows and weak global tax cooperation, making it harder for countries to fund their own development. And underneath all of this is a basic governance problem. The institutions making the big decisions still reflect old power dynamics, so those most affected do not really have a say. Until that changes, small, incremental fixes will not be enough.

How can developing countries ensure stronger representation and influence in global decision-making processes?

If developing countries want real influence, they have to stop acting alone. Fragmented, country-by-country approaches simply do not carry weight in a system like this. Collective positioning, whether at the African level or across the Global South, is how bargaining power is built.

Developing countries must also be far more deliberate about the institutions they rely on. Some regional development banks, despite their mandate, are still shaped by external shareholders in ways that limit how far they can actually push regional priorities. So the focus has to shift toward building and backing genuinely autonomous regional financial institutions. At the same time, platforms like BRICS and broader South-South cooperation are becoming central to how countries coordinate and access finance. And none of this works without stronger technical and negotiation capacity to engage effectively in global forums.

At the end of the day, influence is built through coordination, agenda-setting, and the ability to create and use institutions that reflect countries’ own interests.