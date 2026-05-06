Kasapreko PLC Seeks GH¢700 Million in Ghana Stock Exchange Debut

Kasapreko Public Limited Company (PLC), one of Ghana’s largest manufacturers and distributors of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has launched an initial public offering (IPO) on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) to raise up to GH¢700 million, with the offer open to retail and institutional investors from May 4, 2026.

The company is offering 583,333,333 new ordinary shares at GH¢1.20 per share, with a minimum application of 2,000 shares. At the offer price, Kasapreko’s implied market capitalisation stands at GH¢4.96 billion, positioning it among the larger listings on the GSE by market value. Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited, and Databank Brokerage Limited serve as joint lead managers, with Databank Brokerage also acting as sponsoring broker.

Proceeds from the offer will fund the expansion of the company’s water and carbonated soft drink (CSD) production plants, including the construction of a new factory at Adeiso in the Eastern Region. The expansion signals Kasapreko’s intent to scale non-alcoholic beverage capacity at a time when demand for bottled water and soft drinks continues to grow across Ghana and the wider West African market.

Kasapreko, incorporated under the Companies Act 2019, is based in Baatsona, Accra, along the Spintex Road corridor. The company carries a demonstrated track record in beverage manufacturing and has built a strong national distribution footprint across both product categories.

The offer closes on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 4:00 pm. Allotment is scheduled for June 4, 2026, with settlement on June 5, 2026. Listing and trading on the GSE is expected to commence on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Applications from investors utilising custody services must be submitted through Databank Brokerage by the offer close date, while all other qualifying applicants must apply through an authorised Application Agent by the same deadline.

Prospective investors are advised to consult the full IPO Prospectus, available on the company’s website at www.kasapreko.com, and to seek independent professional advice on the legal, regulatory, and tax implications of participating in the offer.