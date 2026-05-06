Camelot Ghana Posts Third Straight Quarter of Rising Profits

Camelot Ghana Public Limited Company (PLC), the Accra-based printing and packaging firm listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, recorded a net profit of GH¢979,944 for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, up 28 percent from GH¢767,100 in Q1 2025 and 77 percent above the GH¢553,887 posted in Q1 2024, extending a consistent upward earnings trajectory over three consecutive years.

Total turnover grew to GH¢9.35 million from GH¢8.78 million a year earlier, with local turnover driving the expansion. Domestic revenue increased to GH¢9.26 million from GH¢8.54 million, while export turnover contracted sharply to GH¢94,248 from GH¢238,503, reflecting reduced demand or order flow from international clients during the period.

Gross profit rose to GH¢4.57 million from GH¢4.40 million in Q1 2025, as cost of sales climbed to GH¢4.78 million from GH¢4.38 million. General, administrative and selling expenses held broadly flat at GH¢2.89 million against GH¢2.88 million, demonstrating disciplined overhead management despite inflationary pressures.

Operating profit reached GH¢1.68 million, up from GH¢1.52 million in the prior year period. Finance costs declined to GH¢373,005 from GH¢496,114, contributing meaningfully to the improvement at the pre-tax line. Profit before tax climbed to GH¢1.31 million from GH¢1.02 million, while taxation of GH¢326,648 was applied against GH¢255,700 a year earlier. Earnings per share improved to GH¢0.1435 from GH¢0.1123, based on 6,829,276 shares in issue.

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to GH¢26.59 million from GH¢24.00 million a year earlier, supported by growth in trade receivables to GH¢8.97 million and inventories to GH¢6.88 million. Shareholders’ funds strengthened to GH¢7.81 million from GH¢5.06 million, underpinned by accumulated income surplus of GH¢7.59 million.

The company’s debt burden continued to ease. Interest-bearing loans under non-current liabilities fell to GH¢2.82 million from GH¢4.82 million a year ago, while the current portion of loans stood at GH¢2.91 million. Total liabilities declined marginally to GH¢18.78 million from GH¢18.94 million. Cash and bank balances settled at GH¢728,530 against GH¢1.30 million in Q1 2025, as working capital demands absorbed operating cash flows.