Why Belonging Is Africa’s Most Underrated Digital Strategy

Africa’s digital transformation ambitions will fail without a belonging ethos embedded at the heart of governance, artificial intelligence (AI) deployment, and organisational leadership, argues Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, widely recognised as the first African Professor of Cybersecurity and Information Technology Management.

Writing in a new opinion paper, Prof. Ademola contends that belonging — defined as the deliberate cultivation of respect, participation, and fairness — is not peripheral to Africa’s development agenda but central to it. In regions where youth constitute the demographic majority, informal economies dominate labour markets, and institutional trust remains fragile, he argues that the legitimacy of leadership increasingly depends on whether people feel genuinely included in the systems being built around them.

The timing of the argument is deliberate. Africa stands at an inflection point where AI, mobile platforms, and digital connectivity offer the possibility of leapfrogging structural constraints. Yet Prof. Ademola warns that poorly governed technology risks scaling exclusion faster than inclusion. Algorithmic systems in hiring, credit scoring, public services, and gig platform management can silently reproduce bias if left unchecked, particularly when those systems are imported from the Global North without adaptation to local economic realities. He cites credit scoring models designed for formal economies as a clear example of tools that can unfairly penalise individuals operating in informal markets.

The professor challenges African leaders to move beyond articulating visions of digital transformation and to ensure those visions are co-owned by the populations they serve. He argues that digital strategies imposed from above, without participatory co-creation involving women, youth, informal workers, and rural communities, risk replicating historical patterns of exclusion and institutional mistrust.

Belonging, in his framing, also unlocks indigenous competitive advantage. He points to the emergence of M-Pesa in Kenya as an example of innovation that arose from genuine community ownership and local need rather than imported models, arguing that such contextually grounded solutions represent Africa’s most sustainable form of competitive differentiation in global digital markets.

On the future of work, Prof. Ademola contends that as AI reshapes rather than eliminates employment, reskilling and adaptability become survival capabilities. Belonging supports lifelong learning by reducing the fear and exclusion that otherwise prevent workers — particularly women and informal sector participants — from embracing new skills. He argues that organisations and governments embedding belonging into digital strategy create institutions capable of evolving with technology rather than being disrupted by it.

He concludes that for Africa and the Global South, a belonging ethos in the digital age is not aspirational rhetoric but strategic infrastructure, forming a virtuous cycle with ethical AI and inclusive leadership that builds trust, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.