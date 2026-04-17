Kaneshie Schools Get Modern Three-Storey Classroom Block

A sod-cutting ceremony was held on Thursdsday, 16th April for the construction of a three-storey classroom block for the Kaneshie Cluster of Schools in the Okaikwei South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, in a move aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions.

The project, funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), is expected to be completed within 12 months and will include ancillary facilities such as an ICT centre and modern washrooms.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South, Mr Ernest Adomako, described the project as a significant milestone in the constituency’s quest to expand access to quality education.

“The sod-cutting ceremony for this proposed school building marks not just the beginning of a physical structure, but the foundation of a brighter future for generations yet unborn,” he stated.

He emphasised that education remained the bedrock of every successful society, noting that the initiative represented more than bricks and mortar.

“It embodies opportunity, hope and progress. When completed, the facility will provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning, reduce overcrowding and inspire both students and teachers to strive for excellence,” he added.

Mr Adomako commended stakeholders whose contributions had made the project possible and urged the contractor to deliver quality work within the stipulated timeline, stressing that the future of many children depended on the successful execution of the project.

He further called on the community to take ownership of the facility by protecting and supporting it to ensure its longevity and impact.

“The true value of this project will not only be seen in the building itself, but in the lives that will be shaped within its walls,” he said.

The MP also assured constituents that efforts were underway to improve road infrastructure within the area and appealed for patience as he worked to attract more developmental projects.

The Mayor of Accra, Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, in his remarks, urged residents to support the MP’s vision of transforming the constituency into a hub of development.

He advised the contractor to prioritise local content by employing about 90 per cent of workers from within the constituency and sourcing building materials locally to boost the local economy.

Describing the initiative as “a promise made and a promise delivered,” the Mayor reiterated the commitment of city authorities to improving living conditions in Accra, including measures to address rising temperatures in the capital.

For his part, the Headmaster of Kaneshie Basic School, Mr Ben Sarpong, identified inadequate infrastructure as a major challenge confronting the school.

He noted that poor school structures had discouraged many parents from enrolling their wards, expressing optimism that the new facility would restore confidence and revitalise the school.

The contractor assured stakeholders of delivering a high-quality project on schedule, indicating that the inclusion of modern facilities would significantly enhance academic work.

The ceremony brought together community members, education officials and local authorities, all united in their commitment to advancing education and development in the area.

By Kingsley Asiedu