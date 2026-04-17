Chief Executive Officer of GEA Margaret Ansei Secures DVLA Deal to Improve MSME Services

Margaret Ansei, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has announced a new strategic partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority aimed at improving access to essential services across Ghana.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Margaret Ansei described a “productive meeting” with DVLA leadership that culminated in the formal signing of an agreement between the two institutions. The partnership is expected to significantly enhance service delivery, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the agreement, DVLA will operate from selected GEA Business Resource Centres nationwide. This move is designed to decentralize services, reduce waiting times, and make licensing support more accessible to businesses and individuals in various communities.

Margaret Ansei emphasized that the collaboration reflects GEA’s commitment to translating discussions into tangible outcomes. “At GEA, we are focused on turning conversations into concrete results,” she stated, noting that the initiative will bring faster and more convenient access to DVLA services for MSMEs.

She further highlighted the broader impact of the partnership, stating that it demonstrates how institutional collaboration can promote inclusion and improve service excellence across the country.

Margaret Ansei also acknowledged the role of her colleague, Julius Neequaye Kotey, CEO of DVLA, expressing confidence in their shared commitment to bringing essential services closer to citizens.

The partnership forms part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen public service delivery and support business growth, aligning with broader development goals under initiatives such as #ResettingGhana.