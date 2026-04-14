Benin Finance Minister Wadagni Wins Presidential Vote in Landslide

Benin’s long-serving Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni has swept to a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election, capturing 94 percent of votes in provisional results released late Monday, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observation mission praised the orderly conduct of the poll.

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) confirmed Wadagni’s victory with turnout reaching 58.75 percent from a registered electorate of more than 7.89 million voters. His sole opponent, Paul Hounkpe of the Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin (FCBE), received 6 percent of the vote.

Hounkpe acknowledged his defeat in a television statement even while votes were still being counted, offering his congratulations to Wadagni.

Wadagni, 49, previously worked at Deloitte before joining the government after President Patrice Talon took office in 2016, serving continuously as Minister of Economy and Finance and playing a central role in implementing Talon’s economic policies. He was the clear favourite going into the vote, backed by the ruling coalition and endorsed by the outgoing president.

Former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who led the ECOWAS election observation mission, praised the calm atmosphere recorded across the country during voting. He commended the professionalism of electoral officials, noting that in many instances they arrived well before the official start time, correcting delays experienced during earlier parliamentary and municipal elections.

Amnesty International assessed that the exclusion of major opposition figures had undermined the competitiveness of the electoral process. The Democrats, Benin’s main opposition party, fielded no candidate and declined to back Hounkpe.

Wadagni inherits serious security challenges in northern Benin, where the al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has carried out increasingly deadly attacks on military positions. Benin also recorded GDP growth of around 7.5 percent in 2024, but analysts and citizens have raised concerns that poverty, estimated at over 30 percent, remains widespread.

The next elections are not scheduled until 2033, following a constitutional reform that extended the presidential term from five years to seven. Benin’s Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the final official results within five days.