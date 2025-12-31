Joshua Family Unable to Visit Boxer After Fatal Crash

The family of world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has expressed deep concern following a fatal road crash on Monday that left two of his close associates dead and the boxer hospitalized. Speaking to journalists at the Sagamu family home in Ijokun, Joshua’s uncle revealed that relatives have been unable to visit the fighter or even confirm which hospital is providing his care.

Adedamola Joshua told reporters that news of the accident came as a devastating shock to the family. He explained that relatives first learned about the incident through concerned calls from friends and well wishers seeking confirmation, rather than through direct notification.

“Sincerely, the news that our son, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a fatal crash came to us as a rude shock,” Adedamola Joshua said during Tuesday’s interview. “We did not get to hear this terrible news on time until calls started coming in from people seeking confirmation.”

The uncle emphasized that Joshua typically visits his Nigerian family several times annually, particularly during festive seasons, making the timing of the tragedy especially painful. He described the usual homecoming as a joyous occasion for the entire extended family and local community.

Since the accident occurred, family members have made repeated attempts to see Joshua but face restrictions due to his global celebrity status and security concerns. The boxer remains at an undisclosed medical facility receiving treatment for what authorities have described as minor injuries.

“We are all eager to see him, even if only three of us are allowed, but we understand the need to protect him given his global status,” the uncle stated, adding that the family respects the authorities’ decision to maintain strict privacy around Joshua’s location and condition.

However, family members have maintained regular contact with Joshua’s parents, who are also currently in Nigeria. According to Adedamola Joshua, the parents have provided reassurances that the boxer is receiving proper medical attention and remains in stable condition.

The Monday morning crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Makun in Ogun State claimed the lives of two men traveling with Joshua. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu identified the victims as Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, both described as close friends and integral members of Joshua’s training team.

Ghami served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for approximately ten years, working with him through numerous training camps and major fights. Ayodele, known by the nickname “Latz” or “Latif,” was a personal trainer who had known Joshua since their teenage years growing up in Watford, England.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) stated that preliminary investigations indicate the Lexus sport utility vehicle carrying Joshua and four other adult males was traveling at excessive speed when it lost control during an overtaking maneuver. The vehicle then collided with a stationary truck parked on the roadside.

Adedamola Joshua expressed profound sorrow over the deaths of the two men, acknowledging their close relationship with the boxing champion.

“We are really sad that two people who were very close to Joshua did not survive,” he said. “Our hearts are with their families and associates. We pray that the Lord gives them strength to bear this painful loss.”

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is considered one of Nigeria’s most dangerous thoroughfares. According to statistics cited in local media reports, the highway has recorded over 600 fatalities across a 27 month period, making it a frequent site of serious accidents.

Following the crash, high level officials visited Joshua at his hospital location. Simon Field, Deputy Head of Mission for the British High Commission, made a personal visit to check on the boxer’s condition. Both Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have monitored the situation closely.

President Tinubu spoke with Joshua by telephone to convey condolences and offer prayers for his recovery. The president also spoke with Joshua’s mother, providing spiritual comfort during the difficult period.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny,” Tinubu stated in remarks about the incident.

A joint statement from the Lagos and Ogun state governments confirmed that Joshua and one other injured passenger were taken to hospital but “did not require any emergency medical intervention” following thorough clinical evaluations. Both patients remain under observation in stable condition.

Joshua, who holds dual British and Nigerian citizenship, had been spending time in Nigeria following his recent sixth round knockout victory over internet personality turned boxer Jake Paul on December 19 in Miami. The highly publicized Netflix bout marked Joshua’s return to the ring after a 15 month layoff.

The 36 year old boxer has deep family roots in Ogun State and traditionally spends holiday periods visiting relatives in the Sagamu area. He briefly attended boarding school in Nigeria during his childhood before returning to England.

As investigators from the FRSC continue examining the circumstances surrounding the crash, the Joshua family joins the broader boxing community in mourning the loss of Ghami and Ayodele. The two men were remembered not only for their professional expertise but for their loyalty, positive energy, and the meaningful personal bonds they shared with Joshua beyond training.

Representatives for Joshua and his promoter Matchroom Boxing have requested privacy for all those affected by the tragedy. No timeline has been announced regarding when Joshua might be released from hospital or when he might resume boxing activities.