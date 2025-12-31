Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre End Romance After Brief Relationship

American singer and actress Teyana Taylor has reportedly ended her relationship with British actor Aaron Pierre after less than a year together. Multiple sources confirmed to entertainment outlet Page Six that the couple has gone their separate ways, though neither star has publicly addressed the split.

The specific reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed, with insiders indicating that both artists are choosing to pursue individual paths. The news comes as both entertainers navigate major career milestones, with Taylor receiving recognition for her acting work and Pierre landing prominent roles in upcoming blockbuster projects.

Taylor, 35, is currently experiencing career momentum following her Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another. The recognition marks a significant achievement in her transition from music to film.

Pierre, 31, meanwhile, is preparing for high profile appearances in Star Wars: Starfighter alongside Ryan Gosling, as well as the DC Studios and HBO (Home Box Office) series Lanterns. The rising star appeared in last year’s Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King, which introduced him to wider audiences.

The relationship first captured public attention in early 2025 when the pair attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles together. Their connection became more visible at subsequent events, including the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Pierre also appeared in promotional material for Taylor’s 2025 album Escape Room, which later received a Grammy nomination.

By June, Taylor made the relationship Instagram official with a birthday tribute for Pierre, marking a public acknowledgment of their romance. The couple attended various industry events together, including the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards in Los Angeles.

Throughout their time together, both stars spoke warmly about their connection. Taylor told Complex magazine that Pierre’s gentle nature allowed her to “feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode”. Pierre, for his part, described Taylor during an album launch panel as “really one of one”, expressing clear admiration for the multihyphenate artist.

However, Taylor remained cautious about defining their relationship publicly. In a November interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she affectionately called Pierre her “apple pie” and described them as each other’s “safe space,” but stopped short of using the term boyfriend. She explained that any official label would be something they would announce together.

The pair were rarely photographed together and avoided direct commentary when they appeared publicly. Speculation about their relationship status began circulating online before being confirmed by sources close to the situation.

Taylor was previously married to former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Iman Shumpert from 2016 to 2024. The couple shares two children together and finalized their divorce earlier this year after what was described as a contentious separation.

Neither representatives for Taylor nor Pierre have responded to requests for comment regarding the reported breakup. Both stars have remained active on social media in recent weeks without addressing their relationship status directly.

The split arrives during an especially visible period for Taylor, who is expected to be a fixture on the awards circuit in the coming months. Pierre continues to build his profile with major franchise roles that position him as a rising force in Hollywood.