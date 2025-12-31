Africa Mining Week Spotlights Continental Mineral Strategy Shift

Africa’s critical minerals sector is moving toward a new development phase where resource ownership increasingly shapes industrial policy, as governments across the continent tighten export controls and demand greater local value addition. The shift comes as global demand for metals essential to clean energy manufacturing and industrial transformation continues to surge, placing African producers at the center of supply chain reconfiguration.

The continent holds approximately 30 percent of the world’s critical minerals, including dominant reserves of platinum group metals, cobalt, chromium and manganese. Countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) supply roughly 70 percent of global cobalt, while South Africa holds about 80 percent of known platinum group metal reserves. Zimbabwe ranks among Africa’s leading lithium producers, and Mali’s Goulamina mine, commissioned in 2024, positions West Africa as an emerging supply region.

Despite this resource wealth, fewer than five percent of critical minerals are refined or processed locally on the continent, meaning the bulk of economic value creation occurs overseas. That reality is driving a wave of policy reforms aimed at retaining more benefits domestically through processing, refining and downstream industrial activity.

Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia and Malawi are among nations recalibrating mining frameworks to encourage beneficiation. Zimbabwe introduced restrictions on raw lithium ore exports in 2022, a move officials say has attracted Chinese backed investment in local processing facilities. The policy approach draws inspiration from Indonesia’s raw nickel ore export ban, which successfully redirected capital toward domestic refining capacity.

Mali has revised its mining code to increase state participation in mineral projects, while Namibia is combining licensing for green hydrogen projects with incentives for mineral beneficiation. Malawi’s mining minister has publicly stated the country is evaluating similar export restrictions, arguing that it makes little economic sense to export raw materials only to import finished products at substantially higher cost.

These reforms signal a departure from extraction focused economic models, but industry observers caution that policy announcements alone will not guarantee successful implementation. Reliable infrastructure, long term capital investment, skilled workforces and regulatory predictability remain essential prerequisites for attracting downstream manufacturing capacity.

Development finance institutions and commercial lenders are increasingly linking funding to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, compelling mining companies to integrate cleaner energy solutions and emissions reduction strategies into project planning. Financiers including the Africa Finance Corporation, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) now routinely tie lending decisions to measurable ESG performance.

Renewable energy sourcing has become a critical factor influencing both project costs and access to capital. Power Purchase Agreements, Independent Power Producer arrangements, energy wheeling mechanisms and onsite generation solutions are increasingly standard elements of mining project finance structures. In South Africa, African Rainbow Minerals is utilizing the 135 megawatt Merak 1 solar plant to power operations. Zimasco in Zimbabwe plans to construct a 100 megawatt solar farm with excess electricity feeding the national grid.

Operational risks persist in regions where infrastructure deficits, permitting delays and community tensions complicate project execution. Industry experts note that projects lacking clear benefit sharing mechanisms face elevated risks of disruption, delays and reputational damage. Job creation, skills transfer and local supplier development are becoming central to both licensing decisions and maintaining social license to operate.

African Mining Week 2026, scheduled for October 14 to 16 at the Cape Town International Convention Center, is positioning itself as a platform for examining how Africa can move beyond extraction toward more resilient and inclusive mining models. The event will run under the theme “Mining the Future: Critical Resources, Sustainability, and Community Development.”

Organizers say the forum will convene mining companies, investors, policymakers and technology providers to discuss the continent’s evolving mining landscape. High level panel discussions, technical workshops and networking sessions will examine topics including strategic mineral resources, digital innovation, local beneficiation and community development.

The event is held alongside African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12 to 16, also in Cape Town. Mining ministers and government delegations from Ghana, South Africa, DRC, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and The Gambia are expected to attend and provide updates on new regulations and mining codes.

Rachelle Kasongo, Project and Events Manager at Energy Capital and Power, described the gathering as more than an event. “African Mining Week 2026 is a catalyst for Africa’s mining transformation,” she stated. “From critical minerals and sustainable practices to digital innovation and local beneficiation, AMW provides a platform for governments, investors and industry leaders to come together, accelerate projects and drive meaningful economic and community impact across the continent.”

Building on the 2025 edition, which attracted 1,500 delegates, over 85 speakers, 315 companies and representatives from 22 countries, the 2026 forum will examine how digital technologies are transforming mining operations. DRC Minister of Mines Louis Watum Kabamba previously highlighted how technology is shortening mineral discovery timelines from years to months, positioning digital innovation as a driver of Africa’s mining transformation.

Sessions will also address the formalization of artisanal and small scale mining, energy security, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, women and youth empowerment, human capital development and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Discussions will explore how countries can develop robust policy frameworks that balance investor confidence with domestic value capture objectives.

Geopolitical competition is intensifying interest in African minerals. China currently dominates global rare earths processing and maintains extensive cobalt mining interests in DRC. Western nations are attempting to diversify away from Chinese controlled supply chains by forging new partnerships with African producers. The United States, Europe and China are all positioning themselves to secure reliable access to minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy systems and advanced manufacturing.

Private capital is moving rapidly into the sector. KoBold Metals, backed by investors including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, is expanding exploration rights for copper, cobalt and lithium in DRC. In Mali, Ganfeng Lithium acquired Leo Lithium’s 40 percent stake in the Goulamina project as the state increased its own shareholding under the revised mining code.

Local champions are also emerging. African Rainbow Minerals operates across platinum group metals and ferrous metals in South Africa. In Zimbabwe, firms are investing in downstream capacity to comply with export restrictions. Tanzania’s graphite projects, including Mahenge, are advancing toward refining and processing capability rather than remaining focused solely on extraction.

However, challenges to successful beneficiation remain substantial. Several industry speakers at recent mining conferences have warned that governments may be overestimating their leverage in attempting to force local processing without adequate institutional capacity, regulatory clarity and sustained investor engagement. Without these fundamentals, capital is likely to concentrate in more stable jurisdictions where legal frameworks are predictable and transparent.

Zimbabwe provides a cautionary example. Although the government required miners, predominantly Chinese firms, to submit plans for refining lithium domestically by March 2024, the lack of industrial capacity meant many companies simply began breaking down lithium bearing rocks to obtain liquid lithium concentrate. While this involves multiple processing steps, lithium concentrate remains a raw material, meaning Zimbabwe continues exporting unprocessed minerals despite policy intentions to move up the value chain.

The underlying question confronting African mineral producers is whether the current global appetite for critical minerals will translate into structural economic transformation or repeat past cycles where exports surged but domestic value capture remained limited. For investors, the opportunity is compelling but conditional, hinging on policy clarity, ESG compliance and operational stability. For governments, the challenge lies in converting mineral wealth into sustainable industrial development without undermining investor confidence through unpredictable regulatory changes.

As Africa seeks to anchor itself in the global energy transition, the coming years will determine whether its mineral endowment becomes a genuine engine of industrial development or another test of the continent’s ability to convert natural resource wealth into shared prosperity. The discussions at African Mining Week 2026 will reflect these tensions as stakeholders from government, industry and finance attempt to chart a path forward that balances competing priorities.

Industry analysts note that resource abundance alone will not determine whether Africa captures lasting value from this opportunity. The next phase of mining growth will be shaped by policy coherence, infrastructure development, environmental governance and the ability of governments and companies to earn and maintain community trust. Without addressing these fundamentals, even the most ambitious policy reforms risk remaining symbolic rather than transformative.