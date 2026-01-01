Ghana Police Arrest Prophet Over Doomsday Flood Prediction

The Ghana Police Service has arrested self-proclaimed prophet Evans Eshun, widely known as Ebo Noah, following his controversial prediction of a global flood on Christmas Day 2025. The arrest was confirmed in an official statement published on the police website Wednesday.

According to the statement, Eshun was arrested by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and address cyber-related activities, particularly in the build-up to 31st night religious services. The police confirmation follows widespread online reports linking the arrest to recent warnings issued by security agencies against individuals making public prophecies or declarations capable of causing fear, panic or public disorder.

“The arrest was carried out as part of ongoing police efforts to monitor and address cyber related activities, particularly in the period leading up to 31st night religious services,” the statement read. However, the police did not disclose the specific allegations against Eshun or the exact nature of the conduct under investigation at this stage.

Authorities say Eshun is currently in custody to assist with investigations and have not announced any formal charges, court dates or bail conditions. The police urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, emphasising that “investigations are ongoing and any legal action will follow due process.” Officials reminded the public that the suspect remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Ebo Noah gained notoriety earlier in 2025 after claiming to have received a divine revelation about an impending global flood that would destroy the world. He went viral in August after unveiling a massive wooden structure he called the Ebo Noah Ark, which he said was constructed under divine instruction. The prophet warned of a catastrophic three-year rainfall beginning on December 25 and urged the public to repent ahead of the prophesied disaster.

The construction of multiple ark structures drew intense media coverage and attracted visitors from across Ghana and internationally. People reportedly rushed to secure spaces inside the arks, believing they would be saved from the predicted flood. The prophecy caused widespread public fear and led followers to seek shelter and donate money.

However, in a video statement released last Thursday, Eshun said the prophesied disaster did not occur because he received a new revelation. According to him, the new vision showed that the number of people seeking refuge in the ark from around the world far exceeded its capacity and that God granted more time to build additional arks to accommodate everyone.

Reports indicate that a Liberian national allegedly travelled to Ghana because of his doom prophecy, prompting local police to search for the prophet. The Elmina District Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Bansah, reportedly tasked officers on December 18 to search for and arrest Eshun for interrogation. However, that initial attempt failed after he eluded capture.

Security agencies in Ghana have consistently cautioned religious leaders and individuals against making sensational predictions during end of year activities, stressing that such statements could threaten public safety and incite panic. Further official updates are expected as police conclude their investigations and determine the appropriate next steps.