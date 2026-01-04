Joshua Breaks Silence with Heartfelt Tribute to Deceased Friends

British boxing champion Anthony Joshua issued his first public statement on Sunday following the fatal car crash that killed two of his closest friends, posting photographs alongside grieving family members with the caption “My Brothers Keeper.”

The former two time unified world heavyweight champion shared two images on Instagram showing him sitting with his mother and family members of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. One photograph features a relative holding a framed picture of Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach who died in the December 29 crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria.

The post, which included two heart emojis alongside a military helmet symbol, marks Joshua’s first social media activity since the tragic accident that occurred just days after his sixth round knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami. The phrase “My Brothers Keeper” carries biblical significance, expressing unwavering support and responsibility for those one cares about deeply.

Joshua, 36, returned to the United Kingdom on Friday night, arriving at London Stansted Airport ahead of Sunday’s funeral services for both men at the London Central Mosque. The Janaza prayer service began at 10:00 AM, with separate ceremonies and a wake scheduled throughout the day to honor Ghami and Ayodele.

The boxer was discharged from hospital in Nigeria on Wednesday after being deemed fit to recover at home. He sustained minor injuries in the collision that killed Ghami and Ayodele when the Lexus SUV they were travelling in struck a stationary truck in the Makun area of Ogun State.

Sources familiar with the incident told British media that Joshua narrowly avoided more severe injury by moving from the front passenger seat to the back just moments before the collision. The driver had reportedly asked him to switch seats because his large frame was obstructing the side mirror view, a last minute decision that may have saved his life.

Just eight hours before the crash, Ayodele posted video clips on social media showing himself playing table tennis with Joshua, capturing what would be among their final moments together. The footage showed the close bond between the boxer and his personal trainer, who had worked alongside him for years.

Ghami, who served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over a decade, co founded Evolve Gym and worked with numerous elite athletes including National Football League (NFL) player Le’Veon Bell and National Basketball Association (NBA) player Draymond Green. His expertise extended beyond boxing to various professional sports.

Ayodele, born Kevin Ayodele, converted to Islam in 2012 and adopted the name Abdul Latif, shortened to Latz. He served as Joshua’s personal trainer and maintained an active presence in charitable projects supporting orphans across Africa, particularly through his work with Spot Project, a United Kingdom based Muslim humanitarian charity.

Following news of their deaths, former cruiserweight world champion Badou Jack launched a fundraiser to build a mosque in memory of Ayodele. The campaign has surpassed 137,000 pounds, significantly exceeding the initial target of 50,000 pounds as tributes poured in from the boxing community worldwide.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke with Joshua following the crash to personally convey condolences. “I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care,” Tinubu wrote on X. The president also spoke with Joshua’s mother and prayed for her.

The driver involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at Sagamu Magistrates’ Court on Friday with four counts including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence. He was granted bail of five million naira, approximately 2,578 pounds, but remains in custody pending fulfillment of certain conditions. The case is scheduled to resume on January 20.

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps initially suggested speeding and an overtake attempt caused the crash. However, Ogun state’s police commissioner later told ESPN that a burst tyre on Joshua’s vehicle caused the driver to lose control and swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road.

Boxing expert Steve Bunce described both men as a massive part of the Anthony Joshua machine. “They’ve been with him, if not from the start, at least very early on. They are with him all the time. He calls them his boys. They’re more than that. They are friends,” Bunce stated before the tragedy.

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing described the loss in profound terms. “With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected,” Hearn stated.

Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world. Tyson Fury, who could face Joshua in 2026 according to plans proposed by Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh, shared a post about Joshua’s late teammates writing “This is so sad.” Fury recently confirmed his return to boxing after retiring in 2024 following back to back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was holidaying in Nigeria following his knockout victory over Paul on December 19, a fight watched by approximately 33 million people on Netflix. Plans had been made for Joshua to fight again in February, likely in Saudi Arabia, though the tragedy has cast uncertainty over those arrangements.

The boxer, born in Watford to Nigerian parents, has familial ties to Sagamu in Ogun state, not far from the crash site. He was en route to visit relatives for New Year celebrations when the accident occurred. Joshua spent part of his youth at a Nigerian boarding school before returning to Britain after his parents divorced.

Joshua’s uncle described how brutal the tragedy was, revealing that someone even stole the boxer’s phone after the crash. The detail highlights additional trauma experienced by the family during an already devastating situation.

The Sunday post marks Joshua’s effort to honor his friends publicly while showing fans he remains physically okay despite dealing with immense emotional loss. The photographs with grieving families demonstrate his commitment to supporting those left behind, living up to the “My Brothers Keeper” message he shared.

Most Valuable Promotions honored both men during a boxing event in Puerto Rico with their names printed on the ring canvas, demonstrating widespread respect they commanded throughout the sport. Tributes came from boxing personalities including Derek Chisora, Chris Eubank Jr and Adam Azim.

Joshua, a three time heavyweight champion who has held the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Heavyweight Championship, International Boxing Federation (IBF) Heavyweight Championship and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Heavyweight Championship, now faces the challenge of processing profound personal loss while maintaining his professional career.

The tragedy has cast a somber shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory period following Joshua’s dominant victory over Paul. The deaths of Ghami and Ayodele represent not just professional losses but the passing of two men who were with Joshua virtually since the start of his professional career, serving as pillars of his success.