Video Shows Captured Maduro Arriving at New York Military Base

Close up video footage shows captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro being escorted off a plane at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York on Saturday afternoon, surrounded by multiple federal agents wearing Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) jackets.

The plane carrying Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores landed at the military facility in Newburgh, approximately 60 miles north of Manhattan, just before 5:00 PM Eastern Time on January 3, 2026. Aerial footage captured by news helicopters and ground cameras showed law enforcement personnel boarding the Department of Justice aircraft before Maduro emerged nearly an hour later.

Video from multiple news outlets including CNN, Fox News and NBC showed Maduro, wearing what appeared to be a light blue or gray hooded sweatsuit, being led down the aircraft stairs flanked by numerous federal agents. The captured leader was then escorted across the tarmac to a nearby helipad for onward transport to Manhattan.

Additional video posted by the White House Rapid Response account on X later Saturday evening appeared to show Maduro walking down a hallway inside DEA headquarters in Manhattan, escorted by three agents wearing DEA jackets. The brief clip showed distinctive DEA NYD carpeting, indicating the location as the agency’s New York Division offices.

Maduro arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility in Brooklyn, at approximately 8:52 PM Eastern Time on Saturday. The facility is one of few detention centers in the United States with capacity for high security defendants. His wife’s confinement status remained unknown as of Saturday night.

The arrival came hours after United States forces executed Operation Absolute Resolve, a predawn raid that extracted Maduro and Flores from their residence at the heavily fortified Fuerte Tiuna military compound in Caracas. Delta Force operators accompanied by FBI agents entered the couple’s bedroom around 2:01 AM local time Saturday while they were sleeping.

Following the bedroom capture, Maduro and Flores were transported by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship positioned offshore. President Donald Trump shared a photo on Truth Social showing Maduro aboard the warship wearing a gray tracksuit, handcuffed and blindfolded, before being flown to New York.

The extraordinary military operation involved over 150 aircraft launching from 20 different bases across the Western Hemisphere. Forces approached Caracas flying just 100 feet above water to avoid radar detection while a massive air component including F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning II fighters and B-1B Lancer bombers dismantled Venezuela’s air defense systems.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Maduro and Flores face charges in a superseding indictment filed in the Southern District of New York. The indictment accuses them of conspiracy to commit narco terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

The charges appear similar to those filed in a 2020 indictment of Maduro and several key aides. According to the new indictment prepared by New York United States Attorney Jay Clayton, leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust for over 25 years to import tons of cocaine into the United States, with Maduro at the forefront of that corruption.

The indictment alleges Flores brokered a meeting between a large scale drug trafficker and the director of Venezuela’s National Anti Drug Office, Nestor Reverol Torres, and allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in 2007. Prosecutors allege the trafficker arranged bribes of 100,000 dollars per flight to ship cocaine.

Maduro is expected to appear in federal court for arraignment as early as Monday, January 5, before United States District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan. The case is assigned to the Southern District of New York, where federal prosecutors have jurisdiction over international drug trafficking cases affecting the United States.

Trump announced at a press conference Saturday that the United States will run Venezuela at least temporarily and tap the country’s vast oil reserves to sell to other nations. “We’re going to run it, essentially,” Trump stated. “It’s going to be run very judiciously, very fairly” until a safe, proper and judicious transition can be accomplished.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, whose whereabouts remain unknown, appeared on state run television Saturday demanding immediate proof of life for Maduro and Flores. She stated that Maduro remains Venezuela’s only president and that the government does not know their whereabouts.

Trump said Rodriguez was sworn in as president on Saturday afternoon, though her location and the legitimacy of any such ceremony remain disputed. Rodriguez has stated Venezuela is ready to defend its natural resources against what she characterized as American aggression.

International reactions varied sharply to Maduro’s capture and arrival in New York. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, declared “the HOUR OF FREEDOM has arrived” and called for Edmundo González, widely regarded as the legitimate winner of Venezuela’s 2024 elections, to assume the presidency. González currently lives in exile in Spain.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concerns about the precedent set by the operation. “Does this mean any large country can indict the ruler of a smaller adjacent country and take that person out?” Warner told CBS News. “This would lead to total chaos, this theory of the case.”

Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania pushed back against Trump’s statement about running Venezuela. “The only country that the United States of America should be running is the United States of America,” Fitzpatrick stated.

Protesters gathered outside Stewart Air National Guard Base Saturday afternoon as news spread of Maduro’s expected arrival. Demonstrators included members of the Democratic Socialists of America who criticized the military action, arguing the United States should focus on domestic problems rather than foreign interventions.

The video footage of Maduro’s arrival marks a historic moment in United States relations with Latin America. No sitting head of state has been captured and transported to American soil to face criminal charges in modern history, raising complex questions about international law, sovereignty and the limits of American military power.

The operation represents the most dramatic action of Trump’s second term as president and fulfills his administration’s long standing threats against Maduro’s government. Trump had deployed a United States Navy task force to the Caribbean in December, with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford conducting operations as part of a military buildup that preceded the final strike.

Federal prosecutors allege that Maduro led a narco terrorism conspiracy responsible for flooding American communities with cocaine. The Trump administration designated what it called Cartel de los Soles, described as a Venezuelan government corruption network rather than a traditional cartel, as a foreign terrorist organization in November.

Maduro has repeatedly denied accusations against him and previously accused the United States of attempting to remove him from power to gain access to Venezuela’s oil reserves. In a state television interview that aired Thursday, he called the charges as false as accusations of weapons of mass destruction that led the United States into eternal war.