Ketu North Launches Skills Programme for 207 Youth

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has launched a constituency driven apprenticeship initiative providing fully funded training, tools and cash incentives to 207 young people eager to learn trades but unable to afford training costs.

Speaking at the launch in Dzodze, Agbana explained the programme was designed to support young men and women who show readiness to become self reliant through practical skills acquisition. The initiative draws inspiration from President John Dramani Mahama’s National Apprenticeship Programme but has been customized to meet specific needs of the Ketu North Constituency.

The first phase covers Dzodze and Penyi zones, while the second phase involving Weta and Afife zones is expected to begin within the next month. Although Ketu North is divided into four administrative zones, the large number of applicants required the programme to be rolled out in two phases to ensure proper implementation and support for beneficiaries.

Agbana stated the long term goal is to train at least 500 young people each year, enabling them to attain economic independence and contribute meaningfully to local development. The programme focuses on school dropouts, single parents and other vulnerable youth who face barriers to skills training due to financial constraints.

Under the programme, the Member of Parliament’s office is covering full costs of apprenticeship agreement fees, graduation expenses and provision of tools and equipment required for training. At the launch, some beneficiaries received items including sewing machines, toolboxes and other working tools necessary for their chosen trades.

Each of the 207 beneficiaries also received a cash incentive to help them settle into their training environments and purchase basic needs including uniforms and starter materials. The financial support aims to remove initial barriers that often prevent young people from completing apprenticeship training even when placement opportunities exist.

Agbana recalled that last year his office introduced a scholarship scheme that supported more than 420 tertiary students, stressing that informal and technical education carries equal importance as formal academic training. The scholarship programme provided financial assistance to students across various tertiary institutions within and outside the constituency.

The Member of Parliament assured stakeholders that the apprenticeship initiative is designed to be sustainable, explaining that extensive planning and negotiations had been conducted with master craftsmen and women before its launch. He emphasized this is not a one off project or political slogan but guided by a policy framework designed to continue beyond 2026.

Unlike the national apprenticeship model where master craftsmen select trainees, beneficiaries under the Ketu North programme were selected first and allowed to choose their preferred trades and trainers within their own communities. This approach reduces travel challenges and keeps trainees close to their homes, addressing logistical barriers that often cause apprentices to abandon training.

Agbana acknowledged technical support from the National Youth Authority (NYA), led by Osman Ayariga, and disclosed plans to provide additional equipment support to selected trainees after a three month assessment period. The assessment will evaluate progress and identify trainees requiring supplementary tools to enhance their learning experience.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu North, Rev. Martin Amenaki, commended the Member of Parliament and his wife for the initiative, describing it as a practical response to youth unemployment and crime in the area. He noted that the shared vision of Agbana and President Mahama is to ensure every young person is productively engaged through skills training, entrepreneurship, agriculture or formal employment.

Daniel Hamanu, Volta Regional Coordinator of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), praised the intervention, noting that its scale could over time ensure nearly every young person in Ketu North acquires a skill. The programme’s comprehensive approach addresses both training access and completion challenges that have historically limited youth participation in apprenticeship systems.

Master craftsmen and women selected for the programme welcomed the initiative and pledged to provide quality training while instilling discipline, strong values and good work ethics in the apprentices. Their involvement ensures trainees receive structured guidance from experienced practitioners who understand industry standards and customer expectations.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament and his wife for the financial and material support, pledging to take their training seriously to achieve both personal success and broader goals of the programme. Several young participants shared how the opportunity provides hope after years of struggling to afford apprenticeship fees.

The launch was attended by assembly members from the Dzodze and Penyi zones, National Democratic Congress (NDC) ward coordinators, constituency executives and other local stakeholders. The gathering demonstrated broad support for skills development initiatives addressing youth unemployment challenges in the constituency.

Agbana serves as Member of Parliament for Ketu North since January 7, 2025, following his victory in the December 2024 elections. He is a management consultant, social entrepreneur and politician with over a decade of experience in youth development, volunteerism and leadership. He holds Master’s degrees in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana and Development Finance from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

In Parliament, Agbana serves on the Education Committee and Public Accounts Committee, positions allowing him to influence policy affecting skills development and youth empowerment nationally. His parliamentary work complements constituency level initiatives by providing insights into national education and training frameworks.

The Ketu North Skills and Apprenticeship Programme aligns with the Mahama administration’s broader youth empowerment agenda. The National Apprenticeship Programme, championed by President Mahama, aims to train young people nationwide in various trades, addressing skills gaps and reducing youth unemployment across Ghana.

Youth unemployment remains a significant challenge in Ghana, particularly in rural and peri urban constituencies where formal sector jobs are limited. Skills training initiatives provide pathways to self employment and entrepreneurship, enabling young people to create their own opportunities rather than depending on scarce formal employment.

The Ketu North programme’s emphasis on community based training addresses a common weakness in centralized apprenticeship systems. By allowing beneficiaries to train within their own communities under locally known master craftsmen, the initiative reduces dropout rates associated with travel costs and relocation challenges.

Agbana’s approach of providing comprehensive support including fees, tools and cash incentives demonstrates understanding that successful skills training requires addressing multiple barriers simultaneously. Many apprenticeship programmes fail because they cover only tuition while trainees struggle with transportation, materials and living expenses.

The three month assessment period before providing additional equipment shows commitment to monitoring progress and rewarding serious participants. This accountability mechanism encourages trainees to demonstrate dedication before receiving further investment, ensuring resources reach those genuinely committed to completing training.

The programme’s focus on vulnerable groups including school dropouts and single parents reflects recognition that these populations face the greatest barriers to economic opportunity. By targeting support toward those with fewest alternatives, the initiative addresses inequality while maximizing social impact.