Jomoro Lawmaker Backs Petroleum Hub Project

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has paid a working visit to the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), located in her constituency.

The purpose was to motivate staff and management of the PHDC in their line of work.

The PHDC is a body corporate established under the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation Act, 2020 (Act 1053) to promote and develop a petroleum and petrochemical hub for the West African subregion and beyond.

The Corporation was established to address the growing petroleum and petrochemical product demand and services of the continent through research and development of novel technologies in the petroleum sector. The Corporation seeks to develop a value chain that creates economic linkages and provide business growth and opportunities for Ghanaians and other African Nationals.

The PHDC is located in the Jomoro Municipality, within the Western Nzema Traditional Area, in the Western Region.

Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the Deputy Transport Minister, said, “I paid a working visit to the Petroleum Hub Office in my constituency, where I interacted with management and staff diligently undertaking activities relating to the project lands.”

She said, “I commended their commitment and reaffirmed my continued support for this transformational initiative, which holds great promise for economic growth, job creation, and renewed hope for our people.”

The Deputy Minister assured that “together, we shall build a more prosperous Jomoro and a stronger Ghana.”