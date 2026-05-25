70 Jomoro artisans to receive NAP support package from MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Seventy artisans under the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region are to receive various support from the Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Half Assini.

The artisans, who have been drawn from the entire Jomoro Municipality, are dressmakers and seamstresses/tailors, hairdressers and barbers.

Twenty-five hairdressers, who have finished their NAP, and those who are still learning under the NAP but can work in addition to the NAP will receive a hairdryer each; twenty barbers will also receive hair clippers each, while twenty-five dressmakers and seamstresses will also receive a sewing machine each.

This initiative is a self-funded one by the MP to support her constituents in diverse ways and to fulfil the promise of supporting whoever is willing to do something for him or herself.

Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the deputy transport minister, said some of these apprentices can even work and make money while under the NAP, so they need such support to be themselves.

She said this is to support the government’s efforts in ensuring most Ghanaians become self-sufficient and not rely on the central government for every need.

Madam Affo-Toffey explained that government alone cannot provide all that the people need, so such initiatives will help them be on their own.