Guardiola Exits City With 20 Trophies, Defeat

Pep Guardiola ended his 10-year Manchester City reign on Sunday, May 24, as Aston Villa dealt him a 2-1 Premier League farewell defeat at the Etihad Stadium, closing one of the most decorated managerial eras in football history.

The Spanish tactician, 55, took charge of his 593rd and final City game before a stadium-record crowd of 60,332 fans, many of whom chanted for him to stay throughout the afternoon. Antoine Semenyo put City ahead early with his 17th league goal of the season, but Ollie Watkins struck twice to hand Villa the win and seal their fourth-place finish.

Guardiola, who arrived at City in 2016, leaves having won 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, and two domestic trebles. His side also set the record for the first English club to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

“Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here,” Guardiola said in his official farewell statement.

City confirmed that Guardiola will transition into a global ambassador role for the club. Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously served as Guardiola’s assistant at City, is widely regarded as the frontrunner to succeed him.

City finished the season as runners-up behind Arsenal, accumulating 78 points. Defender John Stones and midfielder Bernardo Silva, both key figures across Guardiola’s tenure, also made their final appearances for the club on Sunday.

Guardiola recorded 423 wins, 77 draws and 93 defeats across his 593 matches in charge, a record that remains unmatched in English football management.