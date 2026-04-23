Jinapor Charges ECG and NEDCo to End Pockets of Outages

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has convened a high-level engagement with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and key power sector stakeholders to assess the current state of the country’s electricity distribution system and map out a coordinated plan for resolving remaining outages.

The discussions centred on operational challenges within the distribution chain, with particular focus on transformer overloads and obsolete infrastructure that have continued to disrupt reliable service delivery across parts of the country. Participants also reviewed the work plan being implemented to clear isolated outages still affecting some communities.

Writing on his Facebook page after the engagement, Dr. Jinapor acknowledged the depth of the challenge, framing it as the consequence of years of deferred investment in a sector under growing strain from rapid urbanisation and expanding economic activity.

“The Mahama-led administration is making significant investments to modernise and expand this infrastructure, strengthen capacity, and improve overall system reliability,” he wrote.

The Minister used the engagement to issue a direct charge to both distribution utilities, demanding faster and more transparent action on all reported outages. “I have charged ECG and NEDCo to intensify their efforts and ensure a rapid, coordinated, and effective response to all reported outages. Ghanaians deserve timely service and clear communication, and we expect nothing less,” he said.

Dr. Jinapor assured the public that his ministry and the utilities are working with urgency to resolve the remaining pockets of outages, and that efforts are ongoing and will continue until service disruptions are fully addressed.

The engagement comes as the government continues a nationwide transformer replacement programme, with President John Dramani Mahama having described the current round of interruptions as upgrade-driven maintenance rather than a return to the era of scheduled load shedding. The government has procured approximately 2,500 transformers for deployment across ECG and NEDCo operational areas in the first phase of the broader infrastructure modernisation drive.