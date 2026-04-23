Ghana Gives Newmont, AngloGold and Zijin December Compliance Ultimatum

Ghana’s Minerals Commission has given international mining giants Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti and Chinese-owned Zijin Mining until December 2026 to hand over their mining operations to locally owned contractors or face sanctions, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter and regulatory documents reviewed by Reuters.

The three companies are the last major miners still operating their Ghana mines with their own staff, having sought extensions after Ghana revised its local content rules in January 2025 to require all miners to switch to contract mining. Under those rules, surface mining must be carried out by fully Ghanaian-owned firms, while underground mining must be conducted by companies with at least 50 percent Ghanaian ownership. Nearly all other large-scale miners in Ghana have already made the transition, two government officials and three mining executives told Reuters.

The Minerals Commission communicated the December 2026 deadline to all three companies through separate letters sent in October 2025 and January 2026, the documents showed. Each company had independently requested extensions to allow full compliance. The regulator warned in the letters that those who fail to meet the deadline could face sanctions.

The most direct confrontation has involved Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer, which operates the Ahafo North and South mines in Ghana. The company’s compliance was discussed this month in Accra during meetings between its global Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen and the Minerals Commission, after Newmont again requested an extension to allow full compliance by 2027. The company cited additional regulatory and governance requirements it must satisfy as a publicly listed company. Regulators rejected that request, pointing out that Gold Fields, another listed miner, had already complied with the same requirements, one government official said.

Zijin’s Ghana unit said it had been engaging with the Minerals Commission since November 2025 to prepare for the transition, including drafting tenders and technical frameworks for a contract mining arrangement, while also managing the rollout of new technologies that require initial benchmarking before a full tender process can proceed. Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti did not respond to requests for comment at the time the Reuters report was filed.

Government sources said the rules are designed to build capacity among Ghanaian mining service companies and retain more of the sector’s value within the country. They cited the emergence of firms such as Rocksure and Engineers and Planners as evidence that local capacity exists to absorb expanded contract mining roles. Engineers and Planners was awarded the lease for the Damang gold mine this month following Gold Fields’ departure from the asset after its lease expired.

Officials were blunt about the consequences for non-compliance. “Miners that fail to comply face a huge fine for the first step,” one government official said. “If they still don’t comply, we have the right to shut down the mine.”

Ghana’s tightening of mining rules sits within a broader pattern across Africa, where governments have moved to extract greater value from mineral wealth against a backdrop of rising commodity prices. Mali resolved a near two-year dispute with Barrick Mining in November 2025 over the enforcement of its own new mining code.

A source within the Ghana Chamber of Mines acknowledged the policy direction but raised concerns about commercial logic. “It is a good option, but we think it should be commercially driven,” the source said. “If I can be more efficient, why shouldn’t I mine myself?” The Chamber did not respond to formal requests for comment.