Ghana Must Build Cybersecurity Judgment Not Just Technical Knowledge — Expert

Ghana’s foremost cybersecurity expert has challenged the country’s higher education institutions to move beyond producing graduates who understand systems and instead shape professionals who can interrogate them, as the nation launches its first advanced academic programmes dedicated to cybersecurity and intelligence.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Executive Chairman of e-Crime Bureau and former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), delivered the public lecture at the official launch of Master of Science (MSc) programmes in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics and in Security and Intelligence at Accra Metropolitan University College in Accra on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

Speaking on the theme “From Curriculum to Capability: Cybersecurity and Intelligence Education in the Algorithmic Era,” Dr. Antwi-Boasiako argued that the core challenge facing cybersecurity education today is not a shortage of graduates, but a shortage of graduates who can apply what they know in conditions of real pressure and genuine uncertainty.

He framed the current moment as the Algorithmic Era, a period in which algorithms have become the primary drivers of decision-making, knowledge distribution and social organisation at a scale and speed no human mind can match. Within this era, he said, the defining question for higher education is not what machines can do, but what humans must become.

“Our goal is no longer simply to produce graduates who understand systems,” he said, “but professionals who can question systems; minds that can challenge outputs; graduates who can interpret meaning and exercise judgment under uncertainty.” He added that education in this context is not the transfer of information but the formation of disciplined judgment.

Drawing on Fortinet’s 2024 Annual Skills Gap Report, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako pointed to a global cybersecurity workforce shortfall estimated at approximately four million professionals, with over 70 percent of organisations worldwide reporting a shortage of job-ready talent. He argued that the core problem is not the volume of cybersecurity training being produced, but its relevance. Graduates who understand firewalls, encryption and threat models in theory too often struggle to apply that understanding in real-world environments.

He called for curricula redesigned around practical competencies, including threat analysis, digital forensics, intelligence synthesis, counterintelligence analysis, offender profiling and risk-based decision-making, and stressed that faculty must include operational practitioners, not only academic theorists. He also called on Ghana to develop national cybersecurity workforce strategies, intelligence capability pipelines and early talent identification systems to address the sector’s structural gap.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako urged students to take a questioning rather than accepting stance toward algorithmic systems, probing the assumptions, biases, limitations and security implications embedded in any model they encounter. He described this approach as simultaneously technical and philosophical, preparing graduates not just to use the tools of the algorithmic age but to hold them to account.