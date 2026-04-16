JICA Commits Fresh Funding for Volivo Bridge as Ghana’s Recovery Opens Infrastructure Doors

Ghana’s improving economic credentials are unlocking concrete infrastructure commitments, with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) confirming readiness to mobilise additional funding for the long-awaited Volivo Bridge project following high-level talks on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson met with Ando Naoki, Senior Vice President of JICA, on the margins of the meetings this week, where Ghana’s economic recovery took centre stage. The minister told his counterpart that Ghana has moved well beyond the depths of its 2022 economic crisis, a message that appears to be landing with key development partners.

Naoki acknowledged the progress and confirmed that JICA is now confident in securing the additional funding needed to advance the Volivo Bridge. He expressed hope that a contractor could mobilise before the end of 2026 to begin construction of the project, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity across the Volta Region.

“I reaffirmed that Ghana has moved beyond the economic crisis of 2022,” Dr. Forson reported. “Mr. Naoki noted that, based on the progress made by Ghana, JICA is confident of securing additional funding for the Volivo Bridge and expressed the hope that the contractor will mobilise by the end of the year to commence construction of this very important bridge.”

The engagement extended beyond a single project. Naoki also confirmed that procurement processes are advancing for the Kumasi Inner Ring Road, which will widen a key 3.2-kilometre stretch between Santasi and Ahodwo, upgrade major intersections with modern traffic management systems, and improve pedestrian walkways and drainage infrastructure in Ghana’s second city.

The twin infrastructure commitments reflect a broader shift taking place as Ghana’s macroeconomic fundamentals strengthen. Ghana’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 6% in 2025, while inflation fell sharply from 23.8% in 2024 to 3.2% by March 2026, and the cedi appreciated by more than 40% against the US dollar in 2025. Ghana’s primary balance moved from a deficit of 2.9% of GDP to a surplus of 2.6% in 2025, while the debt-to-GDP ratio fell from 61.8% to 45.3% ahead of earlier targets, and international reserves now cover 5.8 months of imports.

Ghana is on course to exit its IMF Extended Credit Facility programme in August 2026, making the Spring Meetings a critical juncture for consolidating momentum and securing new partnerships ahead of that transition.

For communities on both sides of the Volta River and for businesses and commuters in Kumasi, the infrastructure commitments signal that Ghana’s recovery is beginning to translate from strong economic data into visible on-the-ground development.