Agriculture Minister Opoku to Lead Livestock Delegation to Nebraska in May

Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, will lead a high-level delegation of livestock sector stakeholders to Omaha, Nebraska, in the United States next month, as part of a structured initiative to modernise the country’s livestock industry through direct engagement with one of the world’s most advanced cattle production systems.

The Ghana–Nebraska Livestock Modernization Partnership is scheduled to run from May 17 to 23, 2026, bringing together Ghanaian agribusiness leaders and policymakers for an intensive week of learning, site visits, and structured business sessions in Omaha, widely regarded as the centre of America’s cattle production industry.

The delegation is organised under the Ghana–Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber (GNEBCham), a bilateral platform connecting Nebraska’s policymakers, farmers, and agribusinesses with their Ghanaian counterparts. The chamber’s partnership with Ecosyntra LLC, an agribusiness consultancy with deep roots in Nebraska’s agricultural sector, provides the technical expertise and on-the-ground network to deliver a substantive programme.

Minister Opoku’s participation signals the Mahama administration’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s livestock sector through international partnerships. Reflecting on a recent visit to the Tulaku livestock market, the minister noted the urgent need to invest in better systems, strengthen value chain connections, and put in place the right infrastructure to support farmers and traders.

Former Nebraska State Senator and GNEBCham co-founder Ken Schilz has attributed Nebraska’s leadership in livestock production to strategic investment in animal genetics, proper breed selection, and consistent performance testing. He noted that connecting Ghanaian industry players to these systems creates pathways to attract investment and build lasting business partnerships.

Participants will engage directly with leading United States agribusiness executives, undertake guided tours of operational feedlots and modern processing facilities, and attend structured sessions aimed at unlocking investment opportunities across the full livestock value chain. The programme covers livestock production and ranch management, breeding systems and genetics, feed systems and dry-season feed security, animal health and biosecurity, meat processing and cold chain development, and market systems.

GNEBCham co-founder Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa said the objective is to ensure participants return not only with insights, but with actionable strategies, trusted partnerships, and clear investment pathways that can be applied within Ghana’s local context.

Ghana’s livestock sector faces persistent challenges, including low productivity, feed supply chain constraints, and limited processing infrastructure, with hundreds of millions of dollars flowing annually to international meat suppliers. The Nebraska partnership is positioned as a practical response, combining technical learning with strategic business development to drive long-term transformation.