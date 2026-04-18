Jeffrey Dasebre Declares Bid for NPP UK Branch Youth Organiser Position

Mr Jeffrey Dasebre has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Youth Organiser of the UK Branch of the New Patriotic Party on the ticket of what he describes as the “Youth Revival Agenda.”

According to him, the agenda is aimed at re-energising, uniting and empowering young members of the party through a more inclusive and action-driven youth wing.

Mr Dasebre, who previously served as Youth Organiser for the Manchester Chapter of the NPP UK Branch, said his experience in that role had strengthened his understanding of the party’s values and prepared him for higher leadership responsibilities.

He explained that his vision focuses on creating opportunities for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and first-time party members to feel represented and actively involved in the affairs of the youth wing.

“The Youth Revival Agenda is built on inclusion, opportunity, accountability and action,” he stated.

He said if elected, he would introduce structured programmes to promote leadership development, mentorship, professional growth and sustained youth participation beyond election periods.

Mr Dasebre described his campaign as more than a contest for office, saying it was a call to restore unity and reposition the youth wing as a major force in the party’s preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

He appealed to members of the NPP UK Branch to support his candidacy, expressing confidence that his leadership would bring progress and renewed energy to the youth wing.