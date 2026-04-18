NPP Lawmaker Accuses Mahama of Disrespecting Military Over Defence Gap

Minority lawmaker Jerry Ahmed Shaib has accused the Mahama government of disrespecting Ghana’s armed forces over an eight-month vacancy at the top of the Defence Ministry, warning that broader governance failures are undermining public confidence in the administration’s flagship “reset” agenda.

The Deputy Minority Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe made the remarks in a Facebook post directed at the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, questioning why President John Dramani Mahama has yet to name a substantive successor to Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who died in a Ghana Air Force helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

“Our men and women in green are wondering why they still don’t have their substantive Minister of Defence since Dr Omane Boamah died in August 2025. They feel disrespected,” Shaib wrote, adding that leaving such a strategic portfolio without permanent leadership for this long sends the wrong signal.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been acting in the role since August 7, 2025, when President Mahama made the temporary designation in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The arrangement, which has extended well beyond its initial intent, means Ato Forson continues to manage both portfolios simultaneously, even as the Finance Ministry shoulders the demands of an active International Monetary Fund (IMF) reform programme and the government’s ambitious Big Push infrastructure agenda.

Shaib argued that this dual burden places an unfair strain on Ato Forson and questioned whether the president has an adequate explanation for the delay. The MP urged Mahama to act decisively and fill the position without further hesitation.

Beyond the defence vacancy, Shaib trained his criticism on the government’s conduct toward political critics, pointing to the arrests of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye DC, and Sunyani East Communications Officer Abubakar Yakubu, known as Baba Amando, both detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on April 13, 2026, over allegations of offensive conduct and the circulation of statements deemed likely to cause fear and panic. He described the arrests as projecting an image of intolerance and called on Mahama to exercise restraint in the face of dissent, drawing a comparison to the conduct of his predecessor.

The Weija-Gbawe MP also challenged the core message of the administration’s “reset” campaign, arguing that the growing gap between the government’s promise and its conduct was becoming a legitimate public concern. He noted that slogans, however compelling at the campaign stage, must ultimately translate into the quality of governance delivered.

Shaib nonetheless acknowledged that Ghana’s democracy is larger than any single political party and closed his post by placing the responsibility for national reassurance squarely on President Mahama.