Journalist Huntor Criticizes NDC Silence on EOCO’s Unfair Actions Against Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

A broadcast journalist, Samuel Huntor, has raised concerns over what he describes as the continued silence of the governing party regarding actions taken against Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Council of State representative for the Volta Region.

Speaking on Class FM, Huntor alleged that Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, widely regarded as a major financier and one of the highest sponsors of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 elections, is being “unlawfully pursued” by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to Huntor, despite Dr Kwamigah-Atokple’s significant role in supporting the party, particularly in the Volta Region—considered a stronghold of the NDC—the party’s leadership has remained largely silent on the matter. He cautioned that this perceived lack of response could lead to disaffection among party loyalists ahead of future elections.

Huntor further claimed that EOCO has undertaken several legal actions against Dr Kwamigah-Atokple but has reportedly failed to secure victories in court. “All the legal actions taken so far have not held up in court, yet the pursuit continues,” he stated, questioning the basis and persistence of the investigations.

He emphasized that the NDC’s silence may be interpreted by supporters as a lack of support for one of its key backers. “The leadership’s failure to publicly condemn or question EOCO’s actions could have political consequences,” Huntor added, warning that grassroots dissatisfaction could affect the party’s cohesion.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the NDC leadership addressing the allegations or clarifying its position on the matter.

The situation continues to generate debate within political circles, with observers closely watching whether the party will break its silence or maintain its current stance.