Bus Crash In Hungary Kills Driver, Injures 23

A bus carrying young athletes to a Budapest competition crashed near Hird in southwestern Hungary early Saturday, killing the driver and injuring 23 after it veered into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened at around 5:20 a.m. local time on Saturday, 30 May, Baranya County Police said in a statement. The bus drifted into the opposing lane and struck a tree. Police said investigators had not yet determined the cause.

The vehicle was taking competitors from the aerobics division of the Pécs Sports School to the second round of the Hungarian Cup at a hall in Budapest, roughly 120 miles to the north, according to the sports management company PSN Zrt.

The bus carried 28 people, including 19 youth competitors, three coaches, six parents and the driver. Of the 28 passengers, 23 suffered injuries, police said.

Paramedics transferred everyone aboard to hospitals, the Pécs Sports School said. One young athlete broke a femur and also sustained broken fingers, concussions, bruises and abrasions. Two coaches were hurt more seriously, and medical staff continue to monitor their condition.

Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok described the accident on Facebook as “heartbreaking” and offered condolences to the driver’s family along with wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured.