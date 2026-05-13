Japan’s GH¢35 Million Backs Ghana Rice Seed Plant

Ghana’s rice sector is set to receive a GH¢35 million investment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to establish a seed production plant in Northern Ghana, targeting productivity gaps driven by low-quality seed varieties, delayed planting periods and inconsistent yields that have long suppressed domestic food output and farmer incomes.

The facility will be equipped with advanced machinery for seedling production and is expected to support more reliable crop cycles while reducing dependence on imported seed materials that have historically added cost and logistical complexity to the farming chain.

Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku said the initiative would strengthen the rice value chain through improved seed access, enhanced technical capacity and machinery-based production systems designed to lift efficiency across the sector. He added that the project includes targeted training for irrigation scheme officers and farmers in operating modern agricultural equipment, aimed at accelerating adoption of climate-smart and technology-driven farming practices.

Agriculture experts have consistently identified seed technology improvement as among the most effective ways to raise agricultural productivity without expanding cultivation acreage, particularly as Ghana faces rising food demand, climate variability and mounting pressure on available farmland.

Quality seed systems improve germination rates, reduce crop losses and support more resilient harvests, delivering benefits across food availability, production cost reduction and farmer income stability.

The investment forms part of broader government efforts under President John Dramani Mahama’s Feed Ghana Programme, which seeks to ensure stable food supplies throughout the year while building domestic agricultural production capacity. The government has committed to the responsible use of the JICA funding to ensure the project meets its intended outcomes under the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda.

Northern Ghana, where rice production carries significant commercial potential despite persistent infrastructure and input constraints, is expected to be the primary beneficiary, particularly through strengthened irrigation-supported farming systems.

The commitment reflects continued international focus on investments that integrate technology transfer, productivity improvement and sustainable food systems development across Ghana’s agricultural sector.