Billions Pledged for Africa’s SMEs Miss the Mark

Billions of dollars in development financing committed annually to Africa’s small businesses are largely failing to reach the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) they target, blocked by structural barriers embedded in the way funds are designed and disbursed.

A new analysis finds that while funding commitments from institutions such as the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and its concessional arm, the African Development Fund (ADF), are substantial on paper, design constraints, capacity gaps and systemic inefficiencies are keeping most SMEs on the sidelines.

Rather than flowing directly to small businesses, AfDB and ADF financing typically passes through intermediary institutions such as commercial banks, government agencies and large development programmes. While the model is built for accountability and scale, it creates a persistent disconnect between announced funds and the businesses they are meant to serve.

For many Ghanaian SMEs, the barriers begin at the application stage. Qualifying for AfDB-linked financing requires navigating complex procedures, meeting strict compliance standards and presenting audited financial statements and formal registration documents that many small businesses cannot produce.

Awareness compounds the problem. Interviews with SME operators across agribusiness and manufacturing indicate that large numbers of business owners are either unaware of available funding windows or uncertain about how to apply. Where information does exist, it tends to reach larger, better-connected firms rather than grassroots entrepreneurs.

Commercial banks, the primary intermediaries in the disbursement chain, frequently apply their own risk criteria that can exclude the very businesses the funds are designed to support. Collateral requirements, minimum turnover thresholds and credit history checks concentrate concessional financing among relatively established firms, leaving micro and small enterprises underserved.

At the government level, coordination failures between ministries, agencies and development partners slow disbursement and fragment programme delivery. Bureaucratic delays have left some funds unutilised, while political transitions and shifting policy priorities have disrupted continuity for SMEs seeking longer-term support.

The situation reflects what analysts describe as the “missing middle” challenge in African finance, where microenterprises can access small grants or microcredit and large corporations secure major financing, but SMEs caught in between struggle to find capital suited to their scale and stage of development.

Bridging the gap, experts argue, will require simplified application processes, greater transparency in communicating funding opportunities, alternative disbursement channels including fintech platforms and cooperative lending models, and capacity-building programmes that strengthen SME financial and operational systems before financing is deployed.

As Ghana positions SMEs at the centre of its economic transformation agenda, the true measure of development finance effectiveness will not be found in the scale of announcements but in documented outcomes at the grassroots level.