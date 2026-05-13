Ghana’s Egg Market Buckles Under Foreign Farm Pressure

A surge of large-scale, foreign-backed poultry farms is flooding Ghana’s egg market, triggering a domestic glut that is destroying the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and exposing deep policy gaps in how the sector manages large-scale investment inflows.

The Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers says the operations, widely believed by industry players to be backed by Chinese investors, are producing at volumes that have upended pricing and distribution dynamics local farmers and market women have depended on for decades.

Association National President George Dasaah said the farms bypass traditional wholesale channels entirely, transporting eggs directly to markets at sharply reduced prices. Market women who typically buy in bulk from local farmers and distribute across the country can no longer compete and have stopped purchasing from smallholder producers, leaving crates of eggs piling up on farms, unsold and perishing rapidly in Ghana’s heat.

The scale imbalance is stark. Industrial farms benefit from lower per-unit production costs, automation and strong capital backing, allowing them to undercut smaller producers while maintaining profitability. For smallholders, feed costs are high, financing is limited and output volumes are modest.

“If nothing is done, many farmers will collapse,” Dasaah warned.

The domestic crisis is compounded by the closure of a critical export market. Burkina Faso, a key destination for Ghanaian eggs, has effectively blocked imports from Ghana following bird flu claims that local farmers insist are baseless. With cross-border trade disrupted and local prices suppressed, excess supply has nowhere to move.

The cash flow consequences are severe. Egg sales are the primary revenue stream farmers use to purchase feed, and without income, sustaining flocks becomes impossible even as birds continue to lay. Dasaah warned that even short-term feeding disruptions trigger a downward cycle of falling productivity and mounting losses.

Ghana’s continued dependence on imported poultry products, which account for roughly 95 percent of domestic consumption, deepens the squeeze. Smallholder farmers now face pressure from two directions simultaneously: large-scale domestic producers undercutting them locally and imports limiting any potential market expansion.

Industry players are calling for immediate government action, including integrating eggs into the school feeding programme and other institutional demand channels, alongside supply management measures and targeted protections for smaller producers. Broader calls have also emerged for a strategic rethink of Ghana’s poultry development framework, with greater emphasis on broiler farming diversification to reduce dangerous overconcentration in egg production.

No regulatory framework currently exists to govern how large foreign-backed farms are integrated into the local industry or what protections apply to the smallholder producers who have sustained the sector for generations.