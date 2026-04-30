Izwe Savings Targets Mobile Agents and Traders With Four Digital Products

Izwe Savings and Loans PLC is preparing to launch four digital financial products aimed at mobile money agents, traders, and small businesses, as the listed lender shifts its growth strategy toward technology-driven lending following a return to profitability.

Speaking at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Facts Behind the Figures investor engagement session, Chief Executive Officer Raymond Kwakye Bismarck said the company will roll out Izwe Float, Izwe Boost, Merchant Credit, and Izwe Pay, products he described as having already demonstrated success within other Izwe Africa Group markets.

Izwe Pay was previously launched in Zambia before being earmarked for the Ghana market, where it will equip traders with point-of-sale devices capable of processing both card and mobile money transactions.

Izwe Float is designed to give mobile money agents rapid, flexible access to working capital through a digital platform, supporting higher transaction volumes and better liquidity management. Merchant Credit targets micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) seeking embedded financing, while Izwe Boost is intended to expand credit access for individuals within underserved segments.

Mr. Bismarck said the product suite would deepen financial inclusion while opening new revenue streams. “The year ahead will see us roll out flagship digital financial products that have proven successful in other markets within the Izwe Group,” he stated, adding that the emphasis remains on accessible, efficient, and responsible lending.

The expansion comes as Izwe consolidates a recovery built on strengthened risk management and cost discipline. The company posted a profit of GH¢6.096 million for the year ended 31 December 2025, a substantial turnaround from the near-breakeven position of GH¢443,724 recorded in 2024. Interest expenses fell sharply to GH¢96.49 million from GH¢108.62 million, lifting net interest income to GH¢80.58 million.

Management described the planned digital rollout as central to diversifying revenue and reinforcing the company’s role in supporting MSMEs, a segment considered critical to the broader economy. The strategy also includes balance sheet optimisation and expanded digital customer engagement supported by improved collections processes.

Izwe Savings and Loans PLC is licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as a Non-Bank Financial Institution and operates from its registered office at Maestro Plaza, Kotobabi Main Road, Accra. Its majority shareholder, African Micro-Finance Equities, holds 89 percent of the company’s equity, with Izwe Africa Holdings as the ultimate parent group.