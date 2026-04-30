Bright Simons Questions Value of Bogoso-Prestea Trafigura Financing Deal

Analyst and social commentator Bright Simons has raised pointed questions about the financing arrangement underpinning Heath Goldfields’ control of the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine, arguing that the deal offers limited relief while potentially entrenching the mine’s long-standing structural problems.

Speaking during a webinar examining the mine’s future, Simons focused his critique on what he described as a fundamental mismatch between the capital the mine requires and what the current arrangement actually provides.

Earlier technical assessments had put the cost of properly rehabilitating and modernising the mine at around $500 million. Communities in the Bondaye area had also raised concerns after Heath Goldfields pledged $500 million to revive operations, only for the company to later indicate it was working toward a $135 million investment target instead.

Against that backdrop, Simons argued that the $65 million prepayment agreement signed with Singapore-based commodities trader Trafigura, under which Heath Goldfields has reportedly granted a first-ranking fixed and floating charge over virtually all its assets — including bank accounts, processing plant, mining equipment, revenues, and the mining leases themselves — to secure financing repayable in 700,000 ounces of gold over the period 2026 to 2029, falls well short of what is needed for a genuine turnaround.

His central concern is one of proportion. Under the arrangement, Ghana stands to deliver hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold to the financier in exchange for a fraction of the capital required to fix the mine’s structural problems. For Simons, the structure favours the financier rather than the operator or the host country.

He also raised concerns about operational constraints embedded in the agreement. Through a dense web of restrictive covenants, Trafigura now holds decisive influence over nearly every major decision within Heath Goldfields, including dividend policy, capital expenditure, restructuring, borrowing, and even management changes.

Among the most consequential restrictions, according to Simons, is the apparent block on developing the sulphide ore processing plant, a facility widely regarded as essential to maximising the mine’s long-term value. Combined with limits on additional borrowing, this effectively prevents Heath Goldfields from raising the capital needed to move beyond its current underfunded state.

For Simons, the cumulative effect creates a paradox: a mine that needs more investment to recover, but whose financing terms make that investment structurally harder to secure.

The result, he argues, is a structure where financial power overrides nominal ownership, raising a fundamental question about who truly controls Bogoso-Prestea.

The $65 million facility, while headline-grabbing, is simply not enough to dewater the mine, rehabilitate underground infrastructure, and restart the sulphide processing operation.

Heath Goldfields has disputed characterisations of its operations as stalled. The company said claims by the Concerned Area Community Alliance misrepresented material facts and the legal and operational framework within which it conducts its business, adding that all financing and operational matters are being undertaken within the applicable regulatory framework.

The debate over the mine’s future has intensified in recent weeks. Counsel for the Concerned Area Community Alliance, Martin Kpebu, has called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to invoke Section 68 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 to terminate the lease, arguing the Trafigura arrangement placed encumbrances on the mining lease and its assets without the requisite ministerial consent or parliamentary ratification, thereby posing a risk to Ghana’s sovereign mineral rights.

A parallel international arbitration brought by previous operator Blue Gold under the United Kingdom-Ghana bilateral investment treaty, seeking damages estimated in excess of $1 billion, continues at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.