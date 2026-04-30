NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Urges Youth to Lead Change, Not Just Hold Positions at Islamic University Leadership Summit

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, Esq., has charged the youth of Ghana to become leaders of change rather than merely occupying positions or enjoying the titles that come with them. He made this statement at a leadership summit held under the theme, “Leading Beyond Limits: Building Vision, Influence, and Impact,” at the Islamic University College, Ghana.

Addressing participants at the summit, Mr. Ayariga encouraged young people to make meaningful contributions that will positively impact future generations. He emphasized the importance of having realistic and achievable visions as a foundation for creating lasting change in society.

According to him, holding a position does not automatically confer influence. True influence, he noted, is earned by demonstrating genuine commitment to the well-being of others rather than pursuing personal gain. He further advised that young people should not seek positions merely for prestige but rather focus on how they can create impact and positively influence those they lead.

He concluded by urging the youth not to shy away from leadership opportunities. Instead, they should commit to learning, practicing, and refining their skills to drive meaningful and positive change in society.

In addition, the Acting National President of the Ghana Youth Federation (GYF), Sherif Ghali, observed that although Ghanaian youth generate new ideas daily, many lack the drive to translate those ideas into action. He stressed that without action, ideas cannot create impact.

He further encouraged young people to bring their ideas to life, noting that “a vision without structure is merely a wish.” Mr. Ghali also urged the youth not to fear criticism, explaining that constructive feedback is essential for growth and long-term success.

The leadership summit featured several distinguished speakers, including the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, and Rashid Ibrahim, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).