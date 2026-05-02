Italian guitarist Davide Lo Surdo has been announced as a headline performer at the 10th Hanoi International Guitar Festival, scheduled to run from November 27 to 29, 2026, at the Bat Trang Museum in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The festival, officially titled the Saers Bat Trang International Emotional Guitar Festival and Competition, is now in its tenth edition and is organised with the support of Saers Guitar. The Bat Trang Museum is located in a Vietnamese village with a centuries-old ceramic tradition and is widely cited as one of the country’s distinctive architectural venues.

Lo Surdo will participate as a special performer. The lineup also includes artists Bacon, Natarkan, Donato, Tate, Nguyen, and Hien, who will serve as both performers and jury members at the competition.

According to a statement distributed by his management, Lo Surdo has received recognition from Rolling Stone magazine as the fastest guitarist in the history of music, and has been ranked among the greatest guitarists of all time by publications including London Daily News and The Daily Times. His management also states that his DLS1 guitar is held in the permanent collection of the Sigal Museum, and that his name appears in the book Rock Memories 2 by Maurizio Baiata alongside entries on artists such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd.

The Hanoi International Guitar Festival draws an international field of musicians and guitar enthusiasts and has grown steadily since its founding. This year’s edition is expected to attract participants and audiences from across Asia and beyond.